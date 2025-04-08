Who could have guessed? Except, you know, all of the liberal women who have actually been paying attention to that shit the whole time.

Once again, conservative women are finding out that men actually hate them as much as they hate us.

Last week, Megyn Kelly opened her podcast by talking mostly about the Trump tariffs, about how “we” all need to give President Trump a chance because he’s wanted to do this for a long time and shouldn’t he get all the things he wants?

“There’s no way he’s going to let a bunch of economic pain rain down on the country for the next three and a half years without doing anything about it,” Kelly said. “He’s talking about short-term pain for long-term gain.”

Well, Kelly would know a little something about giving Trump a chance. After he spent no small part of his 2016 campaign dragging her, accusing her of having “blood coming out of her wherever,” and attacking her so constantly that she had to be followed around by armed guards so his supporters wouldn’t harm her, she’s fully embraced him and everything he does and stands for. In a recent interview with The New York Times, Kelly shared how proud she was of being able to use that experience to give him more credibility with women this time around.

“That was my goal in helping him, especially with women. I wanted to look them in the eyes, figuratively, and say: Trust me. You know I’m pro-woman, and you know I’ve expressed doubts about him in the past, about some of the choices he’s made when it came to dealing with women, but there is no other choice for women in this election,” Kelly explained.

There was, of course, another choice for women, but let’s not get too off track here.

During another part of that podcast, Kelly had a chat with Ana Kasparian — whom I didn’t care about when she was a progressive and care about even less now — about boys and dating.

We’re gonna look at the trajectory, here. It starts out with a video from a woman talking about how she’s a liberal and broke up with her boyfriend when he told her that he’s “socially liberal” but fiscally a Republican, because that’s the kind of thing where she’d like to be on the same page as her partner. Kelly shared that “all of the men” she saw reacting to this on Xitter were saying that he “dodged a bullet” and she agreed! She was also just appalled by the fact that the liberal woman had judged him in this way, while also claiming that the boyfriend had obviously lied to her about being socially liberal. I will give her that, since I don’t think you can be liberal or progressive or whatever when you are on team “the unhoused can go fuck themselves.” (Hi, Ana Kasparian!) I just don’t. Of course, her point was that the Left has just gone “too far” socially, which we have not.

The gals then moved on to another video in which a woman complained about the fact that she and her husband both work and he doesn’t do anything to help her with the house or the kids. Their reaction? Keep that to yourself! Don’t do a video about it! I can personally kind of get that, but perhaps shame is the only thing that will help in this situation.

The next segment did not involve a video, nor did it need to. Because it was about how Kelly has noticed that young conservative men are saying they want to marry women who will stay home and raise their children, and how very unfortunate this is for conservative women who may want to do what Kelly is doing and make their voices heard, or who just happen to want to have a career. Or who don’t want to get stuck in a bad situation where their husband leaves them and they have no way of taking care of themselves.

She’s also noticed that a lot of young conservative women are having trouble finding conservative men who are okay with women having careers. Perhaps this is why the first woman was making the right call in dumping her Republican boyfriend.

But this is exactly what Megyn Kelly has been fighting for. She has been fighting to encourage women to align themselves with a movement that ultimately does not have very much respect for them. A movement where the president feels free to say sexist things about her and other women, who brags about sexual assault. A movement where, if you talk about how your boss sexually harassed you, all of your friends at work decide they are done with you forever. Even if it’s very obviously true and 87,000 other women are saying the same thing. That’s the world she wants them to embrace. Not the crazy liberal world where, if you say something that hurts someone, you say you’re sorry and work towards being less of a giant asshole.

She is actively encouraging women to embrace a movement in which men, for years, have been shaped by misogynists like Donald Trump, Andrew Tate, Bill Gothard, Matt Walsh, and Michael Knowles … who was literally on the first half of her podcast, and she wonders why these women cannot find men who respect them and want them to follow their dreams? So weird how that works out.

Because she posted about this on Xitter, she got a number of responses from men whose outlook on life has been shaped by the very conservative movement that she has promoted for so long.

“Men don’t want other people raising their children. Sure; work, have a career, but when it’s time for children, it’s time to quit and take care of your family. You’re not a conservative woman if you choose career over your kids. And thats what you are doing. Choose wisely,” explained user Cryptosnake.

“Men want to be needed for providing. Working women don’t provide them one of their most primal and honest desires. It’s pretty simple to understand,” said the Not The (Babylon) Bee account.

“Megan is basically saying we should want conservative young women to become boss babes like her so we have good role models for other young conservative women of how to be a boss babe. But why is it good to be a boss babe? Why wouldn't we want all these amazing conservative young women to become wives and mothers instead, raising the next generation?” said Tradvocate.

In case you didn’t get that, they are very upset about “boss babes,” not because the term is cringe, but because they don’t want female bosses.

“Feminists aren’t very attractive in 2025. Young men know that there’s a high chance of divorce. Why do you want your woman working with other men and under another man or woman’s authority? Young men are now conservative, pro white, nationalist & pro faith. The right changed,” said Gateway Pundit writer Elijah Schaffer.

“Women shouldn't work. Especially in any position of consequence or authority. The more people we have added to the job pool the more it has depressed wages. A reasonable salary for a man should pay enough for his wife to stay home but that is no longer possible,” explained Amphibious Rizz

As a side-note, if they want half of the workforce out of it, and we currently already have very high employment, who is it that is going to be working at all of these factories they want to bring back? The math is not, as they say, mathing.

“Got it, so you're a feminist. If you can't recognize that many of society's dysfunction (around families, divorce, etc.) isn't rooted in women who are insistent on working full time, and by doing so, put unfair expectations on their husbands because he's also working full time — I'm not sure what else to tell you,” said user Mascarpone.

“Men have never wanted that, only feminist propaganda pushed it. The things that make women attracted to men are the not the same as what makes men attracted to women,” said someone calling themselves Brotherhood.

“Why is this shocking to you, Megyn? You made a post recently, gaslighting young women to believe men would still want them even if they worked and had their own swanky NYC apartment. I said it was FALSE and I WAS RIGHT!” said a user named George.

“Men have a biological desire to lead and provide. What leadership can a man offer a woman with a six-figure career and her own Manhattan apartment? What woman would be happy if, at the end of her life, all she had to show people was her career?” he continued. “If you believe in the God of the Bible, then you'd understand that he created men and women and gave them distinct yet equally important roles. Telling women they have to work 9- 5s to feel ‘independent’ instead of raising their kids is the worst big government psyop ever.”

“Only women have wombs. Stop being selfish and stealing mens only thing they can do, which is work. The mere fact that women have wombs is the clearest sign from God they belong in the home. If this is hateful, im sorry, we would look at aliens and conclude the same thing, its just science,” said one Michael Hass.

“How do you define “conservative” if you think it’s sad that men want their wives to raise a family while they work instead of having them raised by a daycare? Is your definition of conservative just someone who votes for republicans?” asked Vincent James.

“Yeah, sorry, you are wrong on this one. Please don't alienate your male audience with takes like this,” said The Unchained Mind.

“The 19th amendment was a mistake we made that now has to be corrected,” said Tom Hennessy.

“Simple; Young men can no longer be propagandized to want something that is going to make their lives miserable, and produce psychologically fragile children. They have seen the truth and won't go back,” said Bug Hall, who played Alfalfa in the 1994 movie version of “The Little Rascals.”

Gee! And we wonder why there’s a “male loneliness epidemic.” They’re all so charming.

Donate Just Once!

But this is what conservatism hath wrought.

It has made men completely repulsive and convinced them that the only way they can be happy is if they have their very own Stepford Wife — which it’s pretty clear they’re not actually ever going to get, at least not for too long.

We’ve already seen many women who tried to live that tradwife life running the hell away from it after their “patriarchs” became mentally or physically abusive — and we’ve seen them destitute afterwards. It really does not work out all that well.

But again. Megyn Kelly is the one who has encouraged women to embrace men who treat them poorly, and to perhaps even personally campaign for them. She’s the one who has been railing on about the bad liberals who don’t like Halloween blackface and the mean progressives who want to see trans people treated like human beings, as if these things are somehow more oppressive than being some man’s submissive helpmeet or being told that only men are allowed to have different goals in life, while all women must have the exact same goal.

Look at what you won, Megyn! Look at what you won! You won men who hate you and women like you. You’ve won men who don’t think you should be allowed to vote or to have the job you have. This is the world you fought for, and you got it.

Thankfully, for the rest of us, there are, actually, lots of men who are not misogynistic trash cans — and one of the most foolproof ways of avoiding that is to do exactly what the girl in the first video she cited did, and never, ever date Republican men.

PREVIOUSLY ON WONKETTE!