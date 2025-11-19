Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
arglebargle's avatar
arglebargle
2h

Did anyone happen to hear if MBS was admonished for not wearing a suit in the Offal Office like Zelenskyy was?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
R. Riddle's avatar
R. Riddle
2h

The sight of Johnson almost reduced to tears is the simple, heartfelt holiday gift I didn’t realize I needed.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
634 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture