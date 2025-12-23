Wonkette

2h

I don’t know if we are supposed to comment here but speaking of Bari. What a momentous fuckup. The original CECOT story is now basically mainstream with copies on HuffPo and Mediaite. It’s done.

Any other EIC would be out on their ass.

She embarrassed the entire network and it was for absolutely nothing. No notes

https://www.mediaite.com/media/tv/heres-the-60-minutes-segment-that-bari-weiss-spiked/

