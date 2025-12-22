Last night, Vice President JD Vance closed out Bigotfest USA with a rousing speech filled with many insane lies about how truly fabulous things have been since Donald Trump took office again.

He explained:

Rent prices are dropping four months in a row, and more native-born Americans are working than ever before. Kamala Harris opened the border and destroyed the economy. The Trump administration gave you net-negative migration and much more job creation. Real wages are finally growing. Inflation is half of what it was under Democrats. Gas prices are their lowest in years. And we have finally made it clear that in the United States, we believe in hard work and merit. Unlike the left, we stand against treating anybody, and I love what Nicki [Minaj] said about this. We don’t treat anybody different because of their race or their sex. So we have relegated DEI to the dustbin of history which is exactly where it belongs in the United States of America. You don’t have to apologize for being white anymore.

So, first of all, job creation has actually slowed, by a lot. Unemployment is at a four-year high and 2025 is on track to be the worst year for job growth since the pandemic. Real wages are, quite notably, not increasing for anyone but top earners. Gas prices are lower, but not because of anything Trump has done.

And as for “we don’t treat anyone differently because of race or sex, well, that’s just laughable given what Republicans regularly have to say about women and people of color, isn’t it? Especially given the recent push for “traditional gender roles” that require women to stay home and make babies. The entire purpose of DEI is so that idiots like JD Vance can learn how to not treat minorities differently, and they’re the ones who wanted to get rid of it.

Charlie Kirk, who Vance cited as someone who believed this deeply in his bones, certainly, did not want men and women to be treated the same.

And he certainly did not want to treat Black pilots the same as white pilots.

But as for this “apologizing for being white” thing.

I have been on the left for literally my entire life. Admittedly, I’ve seen some people go overboard with some shit, because there will always be people who, even with the best of intentions, take things too far. You know what I haven’t actually seen, though? I’ve never seen anyone, in all seriousness, ask anyone to apologize for being white. I also haven’t seen anyone actually apologize for being white.

What people have apologized for — and what they should apologize for — is not being aware of the ways in which they have benefited from being white. That’s not apologizing for being white, that’s apologizing for being ignorant, and it’s a very different thing.

But this is how everything goes with the right, isn’t it? A store clerk wishes them “Happy Holidays” and it becomes “OH! So we’re not allowed to say Merry Christmas anymore? It’s an attack on Christianity!” Transgender children simply exist and have parents who care about their wellbeing, and it becomes “Liberals want to trans the kids! They want to trans ALL the kids! Against their will!”

Indeed, before his “you don’t have to apologize for being white” bit, Vance claimed that “Democrats don’t care about anything other than maybe transing their kids.”

These people — MAGA people — act like babies and they talk like babies. They invent things that never happened, get mad about them and encourage others to be mad about them as well.

Like so:

We don’t persecute you for being male, for being straight, for being gay, for being anything. The only thing that we demand is that you be a great American patriot. And if you’re that, you’re very much on our team. Just consider the contrast. Kamala Harris used the government to censor you. We’re using in the Trump administration the government to protect your free speech, whether it’s on college campuses or in the digital marketplace of ideas. to today, our military is welcoming patriots instead of firing them for refusing to accept an unlawful vaccine mandate. And to honor Charlie, but also to honor all of you, we’re working to end the scourge of left-wing violence in the United States of America. We’re going after the far-left crime networks, but we’re also going after the monsters that fund them. We don’t just want to go after the Antifa member who threw a brick at an ICE agent. We want to know who bought the brick, and we’re going to prosecute them, too.

Where do we even start? Because I’m pretty sure a few Republicans out there want to persecute people for being gay, that the Trump administration has punished campuses for allowing students to oppose Israel’s actions in Palestine (though, to be fair, so did the Biden administration) and that they literally demanded that colleges sign a contract stating that they will end DEI and promote conservative viewpoints in order to receive public funding. As for the “digital marketplace of ideas?” If we’re talking about the site formerly known as Twitter, it’s now just filled with AI slop, slurs and conspiracy theories, to the point where even right-wing users are complaining that this has rendered the site unusable. X’s product chief, Nikita Bier, recently did an interview in which he lamented the fact that journalists and other power users have left for bluer, less nazified, pastures.

It was ruined by the exact kind of ignorant people who think “the libs” were trying to force them to “apologize for being white.” Not to mention the kind of people who think left-wing activists have some kind of billionaire-funded brick slush fund. Everything has to be a conspiracy, because the only way anyone would disagree with them or be horrified by ICE’s actions is if they were being paid.

In bricks.

One fun piece of irony here is that Vance was finally pushed recently to “denounce” Nick Fuentes for his comments about his wife.

“Let me be clear,” he told Unherd, a publication marketed towards the kind of white people who think they’re being forced to apologize for being white. “Anyone who attacks my wife, whether their name is Jen Psaki [the former Biden press secretary] or Nick Fuentes, can eat shit. That’s my official policy as vice president of the United States.”

Ooh! He’s so tough!

Let us note that Jen Psaki did not attack Usha Vance. If anything, she attacked JD Vance, when she simply inquired as to whether or not Usha perhaps needed help getting away from Vance and the Trumps. Fuentes, on the other hand, has repeatedly attacked Vance and his wife over her ethnicity. Because he’s a racist. A racist conservative who very much believes that people should be treated differently based on their sex and the color of their skin. The kind of person Vance claims simply does not exist on the right.

Now, Vance can spit in our faces all day and tell us it’s raining, that the Right definitely doesn’t judge people by their skin color or gender or sexual orientation, but he wasn’t doing anything different from what Fuentes does in his speech this weekend. He knew he was riling up white grievance against people of color when he announced that they no longer had to apologize for being white. He knew exactly what he was doing when he claimed that Tim Walz “allowed” Somalian immigrants to steal Medicaid funds from “Real Americans” (he disn’t). He knew what he was doing when he merely mentioned the name Jasmine Crockett to a chorus of “boos.”

He knew exactly what the fuck he was doing. He knew who they wanted to boo. He knew why they wanted to boo those people and he knows exactly why they like being told they don’t have to apologize for being white. He can try and cover it up in populism, in claiming that it’s actually the wealthy and powerful brick-buyers he is mad at, but we all know what they’re booing, what they’re cheering and why — and so does he.

