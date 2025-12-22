Erika Kirk and Nicki Minaj

From Thursday to Sunday, Turning Point USA held its annual get-together in Phoenix, Arizona, and it had everything. Pyrotechnics, Nicki Minaj, country music performances, a grieving widow with a glittery wardrobe, and a recreation of the tent where Charlie Kirk was murdered where attendees could take selfies. Normal youth conference things!

And more than anything else, it had infighting that made a Jake Paul bout look like a Pure Romance party.

The infighting kicked off with Ben Shapiro calling out certain antisemites, and ended with JD Vance pleading for everyone to just get along. It’s almost like diversity is strength, even MAGA is not a monolith, and if you get the angriest, most negative people on earth in one building, all squalling for attention by crying victim the loudest, conflict will ensue.

Fortunately, our Robyn has been keeping a spreadsheet of who is feuding with who:

Catch up!

Ben Shapiro, co-founder of The Daily Wire and an Orthodox Jew, has long been making excuses for how his chosen party is lousy with antisemites. But it seems he’s been growing increasingly uncomfortable.

And with a straight face, he ranted about charlatan conspiracy theorists. He, the guy who wrote an entire book about how Happy Days and Sesame Street puppets brainwashed America to be woke, and whose company has been peddling MAN VITAMINS to supercharge sperm.

But Shapiro means the antisemitic kind of conspiracy theories, which are also indeed deplorable. And he called out Tucker Carlson and Candace Owens by name, as frauds and grifters who “do not deserve your time,” yowza!

Then Carlson came on and aggressively force-laughed at Shapiro for living in an upside-down world, and said he reminded him of a dog doing taxes — it’s a Jewish dog? I don’t get it — and accused Shapiro of cancel-culturing and said antisemitism was immoral. Everyone should band together to fight the real enemy, which is anti-whiteness!

Here’s clips, or Tucker’s whole thing if you just can’t get enough of the guy.

Remember in 2017 when Crystal Clanton, TPUSA’s national field director, sent a text message to another employee that said, “I HATE BLACK PEOPLE. Like fuck them all . . . I hate blacks. End of story.”? Soon after, TPUSA hired Owens to do “outreach,” but she got kicked out the next year for antisemitic remarks. Since then, the org’s outreach to the Black community has not been going gangbusters, though here and there TPUSA members have been getting kicked off of HBCU campuses for showing up without permits to just ask questions.

Anyway, Little Lord Fishsticks continued:

Just because you have a beef with a white man, let’s just say Donald Trump, doesn’t mean you get to punish all the rest of the white men in the country. And yet our leaders, not just of our Congress, the executive branch under Biden, but of every major US corporation, of every college in the country, probably except Hillsdale and two others. Every single one for more than 10 years, has engaged in a systematic effort to hurt white men because they are white men. That is racism. That is precisely as bad as antisemitism, but it is much more widespread and has been so far much more damaging.

EVERY corporation has been punishing white men just for being white men?

“And now it’s time for anti-white genocide feelings-hurty time, sponsored by John Deere!” Is that happening?

Anyway, seems like Tucker Carlson is doing OK.

Megyn Kelly and Steve Bannon stuck their snouts in too. Jeffrey Epstein’s pal Steve opined, “Ben Shapiro is like a cancer, and that cancer spreads. It's a cancer, and it metastasizes."

And Kelly snotted about Shapiro, “It reminded me a little of when the girl who was the head of our middle school chorus told me she was going to take all my friends away.” Sure you want to remind everyone what you think about the social lives of young girls, Megyn? Did you steal that girl’s 50-year-old boyfriend?

Also she said she’s been ... praying to Charlie?

Whatever gets her through the night.

Vivek Ramaswamy pushed back on the racism, at least. Was anybody listening? (No.)

Speaking of diversity, look who else was there, it was Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty! Also known as Nicki Minaj. That is not entirely surprising, remember during COVID when she was going off about the vaccine giving her cousin giant balls, and then his wedding got called off? It was very sad.

But Mrs. Petty is a citizen of Trinidad, not the US. Perhaps she is concerned about being deported? Also, her husband, Kenneth Petty, is a registered sex offender who was convicted in New York in 1995 of the rape of a 16-year-old girl, and pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree for killing a man named Lamont Robinson in 2002. And then Petty was arrested again in March 2020 because he failed to register as a sex offender when he moved in with Minaj in California. Trump can’t pardon him, and that means Mr. Petty could have a hard time becoming a citizen of Trinidad or anywhere else.

So maybe it should not be surprising that she called Trump a role model. But it WAS surprising that she called JD Vance “the assassin,” and how superduper pooper-puckering awkward it got after that.

Also, the late Kirk once opined that Minaj was not a good role model for young Black girls.

Guess the missus disagrees.

And that was not even the weirdest thing! There was Ken Paxton comparing Charlie Kirk to Jesus.

And JESUS CHRIST, THAT MURDER TENT.

Everyone grieves differently, but would you want to see people smiling with a re-enactment of the scene of your spouse’s murder? Your father’s murder? (Who is watching the Kirk children, anyway?) But, these are the same people wearing Jesus’s murder/torture implement as a dongle around their necks. Do you think Jesus wants to look at that? He’s like, “ugh, you were specifically told to use a fish. Do you people ever listen?”

As for JD Vance, Robyn will continue with what he did.

Anyway, if Vance can’t corral these cats, and connect with the youths, what hope does he have in ‘28? Or as Tucker Carlson put it, “who gets the machinery when the president exits the scene?”

That will be the big question! Especially since Vance has all the charm of a liverwurst and Limburger sandwich. And could this pack of Christian nationalists ever accept a HINDOOO First Lady, after all the hate they cut their teeth on?

We shall see!

Sure do miss the old Nicki.

