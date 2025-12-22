Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
President Rufus T. Superfly's avatar
President Rufus T. Superfly
5h

I got cut from my HS football team because the coach was racist against small, uncoordinated, slow white men.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
Pisto75666's avatar
Pisto75666
6h

"But Mrs. Petty is a citizen of Trinidad, not the US. Perhaps she is concerned about being deported? Also, her husband, Kenneth Petty, is a registered sex offender who was convicted in New York in 1995 of the rape of a 16-year-old girl, and pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree for killing a man named Lamont Robinson in 2002. And then Petty was arrested again in March 2020 because he failed to register as a sex offender when he moved in with Minaj in California."

And her brother is currently serving 25 year to life sentence for predatory s*xual assault against a child (his own stepdaughter)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 replies
496 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture