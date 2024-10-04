TapTheForwardAssist/Creative Commons

It’s been a day and a half since Judge Tanya Chutkan unsealed Jack Smith’s 165-page truth bomb of a motion, and now everybody’s had more time to swirl it around the snifter.

Here’s some more juicy bits you might have missed!

PREVIOUSLY!

The government’s got Trump’s phone records

For the first time, we can corroborate exactly what Trump was doing during the siege of the Capitol: From 1:25 to 4 PM he was sitting in his dining room, scrolling Twitter and watching Fox News and refusing to do fuck-all as aides gave him frantic updates.

Even after Ashli Babbitt was shot and killed, at 2:44 PM, and with Eric Herschmann and Pat Cipollone begging him, even yelling at him to “tell everyone to get the fuck out out the Capitol, right now,” and “you’re destroying your legacy, you’re destroying everything anyone’s ever worked for,” Trump could not be assed to do a goddamn thing but watch television. Finally he tweeted that everyone should “remain peaceful” at 3:13 PM. But he still didn’t call the National Guard.

It was all about Mike Pence

Yes, we could already infer this, but seeing it put together fleshes out the screenplay and timeline.

After leaning on state officials with his outrageous lies about dead voters and mass fraud, and begging them to “find” him thousands of votes, had painfully bellyflopped, Trump’s “Operation PENCE CARD” plan to make Pence substitute fake electors was his very last chance to stay in power. Sure, Trump liked the spectacle of his adoring supporters with their bear spray and all, but getting to Pence to make him stop the count by any means necessary was the entire point of sending rioters to the Capitol that day.

Before January 6, Trump’s team harassed Pence and his lawyers with phone calls and meetings, with Trump haranguing Pence about how if he didn’t come through, hundreds of thousands of people were “gonna hate your guts” and were “gonna think you’re stupid.” And at every turn, Pence rebuffed him, though was still willing to be his friend. On 11:15 AM on January 6, Trump made one last pestering call to Pence, who was still not having it. So Trump added language to his speech at the Ellipse:

If Pence “comes through for us, we will win the Presidency” and “All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN.”

Even the dirt-stupid slackjaws in the crowd got the message, and went after him like coonhounds on a varmint, screaming, “Hang Mike Pence!” and “Where is Pence? Bring him out!” and “Traitor Pence!” They even prepared for him his own wonky gallows. Of course the crowd of conspiracy-theorist yeehaws would not have minded taking out other legislators, but Pence was the prize snipe.

At 2:24 PM, after Trump was told Pence was in mortal danger, with rioters coming within 40 feet of where Pence was sheltering, and replied “so what,” and the very minute Pence was being evacuated from his Senate office to a loading dock below the Capitol, Trump tweeted:

“Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution, giving States a chance to certify a corrected set of facts, not the fraudulent or inaccurate ones which they were asked to previously certify. USA demands the truth!”

Knowing now what Trump knew at that point, it kind of reads like a (really mean) eulogy, doesn’t it?

Steve Bannon was more involved than we knew

Listed as Person 1 (P1) in the document (and inmate 05635-509 at Danbury prison!), old Sloppy Steve was tighter with Trump and had his fingers in more pies than previously revealed. He was Couper Helper number one! He spoke to Trump every single day, and knew what he was plotting before anyone else. He balls-out announced on his podcast Trump’s plan to declare victory, win or lose, and on January 5: “All hell is going to break loose tomorrow.” On November 13, he told Christina Bobb (maybe? CC6) that Trump had fired Justin Clark and Bill Stepien, and put Rudy Giuliani in charge as her new boss.

He gets out of prison at the end of this month, and then will go on trial in December in New York for that build-the-wall scamming. So even if he doesn’t go down for January 6, hopefully he’ll stay kept away from the rest of us.

PREVIOUSLY, IN NICE TIME!

Mike Roman was more involved

Mike Roman had stayed pretty under the radar, at least until the Georgia RICO indictment. But that former Koch Brothers operative was doing fuckery all over! When a colleague told him a batch of votes favoring Biden in Michigan were valid, Roman texted “find a reason it isnt” (sic). When told that such a thing might cause a riot, he texted, “Make them riot” and “Do it!!!”

And just immediately after, do you know what he did? Why, he tried to incite a riot!

Roman then went on Twitter to facilitate said rioting. “TRUMP Challengers being ejected from ballot canvassing in Detroit! The Steal is on!!”

Roman was also the one bemoaning that the fake electors in Pennsylvania were asking too many questions, and wanted a disclaimer on their paperwork that it was only valid if Trump actually won one of his bullshit lawsuits. “Whoever selected this slate should be shot,” he bitched. “if it gets out we changed the language for PA it could snowball.”

Roman’s now indicted in Georgia, Arizona and Wisconsin, so that’s nice.

ANOTHER NICE TIME!

More Rudy!

You know about all of his stolen-election lies and smears, but did you know when he tried to send a proposed resolution to Michigan lawmakers that declared the election was “in dispute” he sent it to the wrong number? That Rudy! He sure butt-dials people a lot, and has ever so many adventures!

Anyway, guess who’s really mad about the whole Jack Smith filing and pounding it out on Truth Social?

SHAMEFUL! The Radical Democrats, led by Comrade Kamala Harris and Deranged Jack Smith, are lying to the American People, and trying to hide the fact that I specifically said, “PEACEFULLY AND PATRIOTICALLY” to the huge crowd of Patriots gathered in Washington, D.C. on January 6th. The Lunatic Liberals are also trying to illegally hide, just like the Social Media companies did for years, my Rose Garden Statement from that day, when I again urged Peace, Calm, and Support for our Men and Women of Law Enforcement….

….Our powerful papers filed today lay out these key facts in irrefutable detail, as well as so much more that ENDS this Scam! Crazy Nancy Pelosi admitted to her beloved “filmmaker genius daughter,” that she alone was “responsible” for the events of January 6th. Chairman Barry Loudermilk exposed that the Deep State DISRESPECTFULLY DISREGARDED my authorization of at least 10,000 National Guard troops to keep D.C. safe and secure on that day. Vitally, the Supreme Court’s Historic Fischer and Immunity Decisions, and the DOJ’s Ironclad 60 day “No Election Interference” Rule, require that the D.C. J6 Witch Hunt be IMMEDIATELY DISMISSED, just like the Documents Hoax was dismissed in Florida!

Uh huh. Welp, if you hadn’t taken it up with your buddies on the Supreme Court, you could’ve proven your innocence a year ago, so blame John Roberts for this trick-or-treat! Here’s those powerful papers to which he refers, spoiler, it is 14 pages of his lawyers whining unfair, wanting counts dropped, and footnotes with a link to a Mark Milley pdf that does not download, and a link to a clip of Nancy Pelosi where she does seem remorseful that there had not been more security, which is a whole different thing.

So will this new filing move the eight percent of “undecideds” into the Harris column? Who knows. Anyone undecided by now already lives in a cloud cuckooland condo anyway.

