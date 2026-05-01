Wonkette

Wonkette

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Chemical's avatar
Chemical
3h

Take note, Democrats: *The second* you guys decided to stop being punching bags for the Republicans, they immediately turned on themselves and starting fucking each other instead of the rest of the country.

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Feep Feeperoonie's avatar
Feep Feeperoonie
3h

Today I saw an ice cream truck drive by. It was called The Rolling Cones and it was painted in tie-dye style artwork. Groovy cool.

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