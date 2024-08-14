The New York Times continues to fail in its quest to perform even one single act of journalism in the presidential race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, which follows its unsuccessful quest to perform journalism in the race between Joe Biden and Donald Trump besides their EXCLUSIVE SCOOP that Biden Old.

Here’s a scoop they spent human life hours chasing and writing up: Trump fans? Not on the Kamala train! Not even one at this whole entire Trump rally!

Uhhhhh.

‘Kay.

Let’s see if this article has anything in it.

The reporter, Shawn McCreesh, went around Trump’s rally in Bozeman, Montana, and tried to find people who were on the Kamala train, and uh oh, weren’t none.

Also, the morons at the Trump rally don’t think Trump has had a bad few weeks.

“I’m not nervous at all,” said one moron named Tamara Whitney, age 59. “Trump has got it.”

Barb Delaney, 68, a flight attendant, doesn’t believe that stuff she sees on TV about Kamala Harris or her huge rallies or Trump’s poll numbers in the toilet upon which he writes his Truth Social tweets.

“I’m sorry, I don’t believe what I see on TV and stuff, so I’m just not worried about it.” See? Told you.

Chris Black, 35, thinks everybody is dating Kamala Harris for the first time, so they’re excited, but just you wait until the 90-day mark. “It’s kind of like when you date somebody for the first time,” said Chris. “The first couple weeks are always really good, but we’ll see in 90 days how it turns out, right?”

Yes, we guess we’ll see if she starts leaving one swig of milk left in the milk carton, like an asshole.

Some big old dumb 70-year-old Trump idiot named Hal Garrigues said, “It’s a honeymoon phase,” demonstrating that all these people have swallowed the same happy drugs. “And Trump’s turnout is going to be massive, because his base is extremely energized.”

‘Kay.

Golly, still not one person at this Trump rally who is fired up and ready to go for Kamala Harris. It’s a good thing the editors gave McCreesh this story assignment, because otherwise we might not know.

He reports that Trump supporters are confused (that’s new) by the developments in the presidential race, they’re suspicious of the media (whaaaaat?) and Trump is filling their stupid little heads with fantasies about how Harris is the one who is dumb and stupid (not them!), therefore they just won’t understand when Harris beats the fucking shit out of him in November.

Confused and seething. It’s how Trump likes to keep his base, and it’s how right-wing media likes to keep Trump’s base.

Barb from above? Well she just doesn’t believe the hoopla on both sides. “Everything is so fake, on all sides, all the hoopla.” Too many hooplas!

Christopher Groessler, a 44-year-old Air Force veteran from Polson, Montana (where your editrix moved away from!), who also happens to be an idiot, says it will be RIGGED and STOLLEN if Harris wins: “I don’t believe that she can win,” said he. “I am one of those ones that believes it will be a rigged election.”

Likewise, Tamara Whitney, the first idiot in this piece. She says she’ll have a lotta questions if Harris wins, not that she thinks Harris can win.

“No, absolutely not,” said said about Harris winning. “I’ll have a lot of questions,” she said about Harris winning.

Guess the New York Times will have to go somewhere else to find people who believe the hype about Kamala Harris. Maybe a diner full of rednecks in South Cowfuck, Nebraska, the one with the Trump banner in the window? Unless Politico already hit that one? Well shit.

Better keep looking.

