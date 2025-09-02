Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
6hEdited

Speaking of 𝐖𝐞𝐞𝐤𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐢𝐞'𝐬, special event announcement! Tomorrow, Wednesday night we will be doing a Surprise Movie Night. The post will go up at 8pm, we start watching at 9pm ET.

Because we here at Wonkette are servicey like that. Available with subscription on Disney+, AMC+, Hulu, Philo, and Sling TV. Free on DailyMotion with ads: https://dai.ly/x9lnyky

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
SkeptiKC's avatar
SkeptiKC
7h

This retired RN cared for profoundly ill patients who looked a HELLUVA lot better than the Degenerate Derelict does now. Hell; I've performed CPR on patients who looked like they were in better shape, even after I called time of death.

It makes me very uncomfortable to note that I am NOT kidding.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
14 replies
519 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture