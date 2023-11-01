Halloween is over, so we can finally get back to the tabs we all love: kitchen organization! :D

Lunatic Michigan rep. honors some guys for not quite kidnapping Gretchen Whitmer, so why won’t liberals stop being so polarized.

This is a very good post about Kyrsten Sinema, hero who saved the US Senate.

Charlie Kirk, Talmudic scholar.

You know what they say: Hurt people hurt people. Meet this lady.

You know what else they say: Meet the House speaker again some more.

You know what ELSE they say: Yuck.

This is messed up.

Ron DeSantis is flaaaaailing.

And this is what I call a PERFECT end of day post. Thanks Evan!

See you all bright and early tomorrow, for tabs!