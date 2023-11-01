Discover more from Wonkette
Newsmax so mad Dr. Jill Biden wore kittycat nose for Halloween, LIKE HITLER.
Wonkette afternoon roundup!
Halloween is over, so we can finally get back to the tabs we all love: kitchen organization! :D
Lunatic Michigan rep. honors some guys for not quite kidnapping Gretchen Whitmer, so why won’t liberals stop being so polarized.
This is a very good post about Kyrsten Sinema, hero who saved the US Senate.
Charlie Kirk, Talmudic scholar.
You know what they say: Hurt people hurt people. Meet this lady.
Moms For 'Liberty' Blameless In Library And School Bomb Threats Made By Anti-Trans Extremists, OK?
You know what else they say: Meet the House speaker again some more.
Mike Johnson’s Theocratic Gay-Hating Lunatic Extremism VERY LOVING, Says Mike Johnson
You know what ELSE they say: Yuck.
Are/Were Mike Johnson And His Teenage Son Each Other’s No-Pornin' Cops? Because That’s Weird.
This is messed up.
Former Rep. Katie Hill's Husband Revenge-Porned Her, The Daily Mail Helped, And Now She's Bankrupt
Ron DeSantis is flaaaaailing.
Nikki Haley Surge All Part Of Ron DeSantis's Unconventional Third Place Victory Strategy
And this is what I call a PERFECT end of day post. Thanks Evan!
See you all bright and early tomorrow, for tabs!