Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JanuaryClaire's avatar
JanuaryClaire
41m

Did it ever occur to him that maybe Mr. Cannibal is screaming because dipshit here is *his* neighbor?

Reply
Share
4 replies
Anna-Elizabeth's avatar
Anna-Elizabeth
27m

It's so very "Alpha" to whinge all the time. I am not qualified to even guess what this male's issues are, but I hope to see some real justice from UK courts.

Reply
Share
4 replies
215 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture