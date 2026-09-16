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Spotts1701's avatar
Spotts1701
3hEdited

Sideline reporter is not an easy gig. You have to try to interview coaches and players who either 1) don't want to talk to you or 2) speak in nothing but cliches and platitudes. And then there's the dodging of Gatorade, water, and whipped cream when a player makes the winning play at the end of the game...

Holly Rowe is good at her job - she's been ESPN's main sideline reporter for high-profile college football games for nearly 30 years. Steve Sarkisian knows who she is, and he was just being a jackass by walking away from her.

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Old Man Shadow's avatar
Old Man Shadow
3h

The thing that conservatives are trying to conserve are the hierarchies of the past, including the gender hierarchy that did minimize violence against women by making it comedic or treating it as a family matter.

So yeah, hierarchy. To them, a young man from a famous family playing a sport that is popular shouldn't have to apologize to an "uppity" woman for enjoying an AI video of her getting smacked around by a football coach.

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