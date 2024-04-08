Oh hey! Obviously there was this one thing in the news a lot today, so …

And

And

And

Yep, that was an eclipse story too. The rest AREN’T.

Here were your tabs:

Chapter 22 of The Split!

This is some sad, frightening garbage.

And so is this:

And so is this:

And this is just hilarious:

And those are your Monday Eclipse Day stories!

Tomorrow back with stories that don’t even have eclipses in them. COINCIDENCE?

We think not.

See you Tuesday!

Share

Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Want to donate just once?