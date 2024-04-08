Nothing We Can Say, A Total Eclipse Of The ... OK, Enough Of That!
Let's look at the news.
Oh hey! Obviously there was this one thing in the news a lot today, so …
And
Marjorie Taylor Greene And Boy Toy Celebrate Last Weekend Before Eclipse Ushers In Apocalypse
And
And
Yep, that was an eclipse story too. The rest AREN’T.
Here were your tabs:
Icon Of The Seas Ultimate Family Townhouse $75,000 A Week! Tabs, Mon., April 8, 2024
Chapter 22 of The Split!
This is some sad, frightening garbage.
Florida Christian School Cancels 'Autism Awareness Week,' Just Like Jesus Would Have
And so is this:
And so is this:
And this is just hilarious:
And those are your Monday Eclipse Day stories!
Tomorrow back with stories that don’t even have eclipses in them. COINCIDENCE?
We think not.
See you Tuesday!
