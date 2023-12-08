Discover more from Wonkette
Now is the time for ... blah blah blah Wonkette
End of week roundup!
Hi all, still sick but now I have two ear infections and a green cough and I threw up this morning, so things are looking up!
I am very tired. Also SEXY. Wait till my husband gets a load of THIS!
Okay, what did we post today, it was some things.
We had some tabs! I thought they were very good tabs.
We had this absolutely delightful story of MN Gov. Tim Walz, now apparently head of the DGA, explaining that Republicans are just “weird.”
He is my new favorite governor, today. Step it up, Gretch!
They are SO SO SO SO SO SO MAD. I couldn’t name one of her songs if it bit me in the ass, but I think she’s great. Telling people to vote, giving her truckers hundred thousand dollar bonuses … celebrities, they’re just like me!
MAGA Idiots Confused How Taylor Swift Is Person Of The Year, Like Did She Even Say The 'N'-Word?
Now it is time for the subscribe button. I decided this morning fuck it, why not try to get to 5000 paid subscribers in the next three weeks, even though that is an extra
262 255 subscribers and that is so many extra. YOU AINT KNOW. IT COULD HAPPEN.
Nice time!
In New York, Unions And Climate Activists Sing Duets, Braid Each Other's Hair, Save Planet. And Joe Biden Helped!
This was a very nice Self Helpy AF, and all the commenters liked it.
I’m exhausted.
JD Vance Would Like To Put Writer In Prison For Crime Of 'Mean To Trump.' That's Cool Right?
Already sent this to you today, it’s a good one.
Maude's Abortion, That Bastard In Texas, And At Least One Good News In Your Reproductive Rights Roundup!
LOL wait till you see what bitches CNBC are this month!
Guess We Can Handle Another Strong Jobs Report: 199,000 New Jobs In November, Unemployment Down To 3.7 Percent
SERIOUSLY SO MAD.
Robyn sent this one to you by accident already today, but that’s all right, all I did was fix a comma at the end and … eh, maybe something else, I don’t remember. I know updated the SUBSCRIBE ASK all hey howsabout SUBSCRIIIIIBE.
COCKTAIL!
Ok bye.
Now is the time for ... blah blah blah Wonkette
Hope you get better over the weekend. If healing vibes were a thing, I'd send them. If they are a thing, I never got the manual.