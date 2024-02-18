Not everything in life is predictable, but sometimes things just make sense. Like finding out that Michigan state Rep. Josh Schriver, who got stripped of pretty much everything but his ability to vote after sharing a racist tweet from Jack Posobiec about the “Great Replacement,” is not remotely sorry for having done that.

HIM!

In fact, he’s continued tweeting racist things he claims are not racist all week!

“White erasure is wrong. This isn’t controversial.” (It’s also not a thing!)

“There is an anti-White agenda. No one is ‘racist’ for talking about it.” (No there isn’t and yes, you are!)

“I’m a Christian…not a racist.” (These things are not incompatible!)

“‘White men can’t jump’ This seems a bit exaggerated. Thoughts?” (Yeah, that’s the title of a 1992 movie starring Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes — not to mention a delightful Rosie Perez — not a cherished and popular idiom, and in the movie Woody Harrelson is in fact very good at jumping!)

“Do the Democrats know that Joe Biden is ... White?” (Yes, they do. Which would throw something of a wrench into this theory of white oppression he’s grasping onto so tightly.)

“I’m a White rapper and most conservative voting Representative in Michigan. I guess it was only a matter of time before I was falsely labeled a ‘raaacist!’” (“Raaacist,” notably, is a thing exclusively said/typed by people who are extremely racist.)

But what was that? He’s a white rapper?

Here he is, thinking he’s T-Pain (or Cher, I don’t know his life) with all that autotune, but actually sounding like he’s trying to recite terrible poetry while sitting on a laundry machine.

Seriously though — what is it with the terrible white rapper to MAGA/Nazi/Conspiracy Loon pipeline? It is starting to feel like at least 50 percent of America’s hate rhetoric supply is coming from white rappers or people who tried to be white rappers at some point.

Schriver also spent a lot of time this week whining that Michigan House Speaker Joe Tate just went ahead and censured him without allowing him to explain why the Great Replacement theory — literally invented by French white supremacist Renaud Camus, who was inspired by the more explicitly white supremacist White Genocide theory — is totally not racist. Surely Joe Tate wants and needs to have that conversation, amirite?

Oh! And he even appeared on Jack Posobiec’s internet show so they could both discuss how very not racist it was. I am very grateful that my friend Eyes On The Right, the anonymous author of the Angry White Men blog, watched that so I don’t have to!

But wait — there’s so much more terrible that happened with this guy before this week as well, and Michigan-based journalists were there to share it with us all.

Nancy Kaffer wrote for the Detroit Free Press:

[E]ven for a Michigan Republican in the year of our Lord 2024, Schriver is an outlier, out of step with his partisan peers. His positions — faithfully explained on Twitter and in a regular newsletter to constituents — lack rationality or consistency: He thinks Abe Lincoln helped write the U.S. Constitution, that raising the legal age for marriage to 18 would encourage kids to have premarital sex, and there's a whole bit about married couples getting roofied that I lack the words to articulate. There's the rapping — I'm sorry to have to tell you about the rapping. He's taken to Twitter to rebuke Satan at least once. And he's voted no a lot, even when most other Republicans voted yes.

So he should be getting a meeting with Donald Trump any day now, right?

On social media, Schriver claimed that the Abraham Lincoln thing was “fake news,” and yet here it is from his official, personal update!

“Our Founding Fathers had a very different visions of what government is supposed to look like. Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln, Benjamin Franklin and other architects of the U.S. Constitution supported a government with checks and balances with robust debate among elected representatives before bills are voted on.”

So either he thinks Abraham Lincoln helped write the Constitution or he does not know how sentences work, and neither of those things is a very good sign.

