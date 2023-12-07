Discover more from Wonkette
Oh look who decided to send an afternoon news roundup like some kind of Wonkette!
I been sick, man.
Sorry I didn’t send afternoon news roundups at you all week. We got home from vacation, and despite being the only jerks on any of the planes or in any of the airports who were masked up, I still got sick.
HOW?????
So yes I’ve been working all week, but niceties like “newsletter” got ditched when I still had hours of work to do even just to finish tabs because I was so slow and bad at it.
HERE HAVE TODAY’S STORIES!
We had tabs!
We had this asshole again!
James Comer Will Hold Hunter Biden In Contempt If He Keeps Threatening To Tell Congress The Truth On Live TV
And this one!
Ron DeSantis Must Be Super Glad Florida Professors Saying Hell No To Teaching In Gilead
We didn’t watch either!
Okay.
Okay.
Whatever you do, protect the guns.
Senate Republicans Block Bill To Ban Assault Weapons As US Sets Record For Mass Shootings
I mean it’s good news … and also we need to lie down. Oh wait, late update, the AG gonna prosecute every hospital and doctor who ever said this lady’s name out loud, looked in her general direction, or Entertained Bad Thoughts. Maybe it’s not good news after all. Goddamn.
Super Generous Texas Judge Allows Abortion For Woman Whose Fetus Is Unviable, Praise Greg Abbott!
Well good thing we’ve got a backup Nice Time, which I also just emailed you. You’re welcome!
Jill Biden's Christmas Display Doesn't Even Have Skulls Or Pre-Recorded Screaming, Feliz Navifuckingwhatever
