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Lucius's avatar
Lucius
2h

I voted for Flanagan and I am happy she kicked Craig's ass.

As for ripping ice apart? I'm fine with the figurative or literal interpretation.

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swmnguy's avatar
swmnguy
2h

I'm delighted Flanagan won, and I'm delighted Rep. Craig took the high road in defeat. She had been rolling in the mud in the primary campaign. I hope Gov. Walz or to-be-former Sen/Gov. Elect Klobuchar appoint Craig to fill the rest of Klobuchar's terms. Then we'll have what we've had since Sen. Tina Smith decided not to run for re-election, and to finally begin to speak up; a Progressive and a Centrist woman Senator.

Out-of-Fucks-to-give Tina Smith is Best Tina Smith. The silent Tina Smith may have been effective behind the scenes, but it doesn't help if nobody can remember the name of their Senator.

Only one caveat here, Dok.

Minnesota is NOT "Very Blue."

The urban areas are "Very Blue." The rural areas are "Dark Red, like Blood." This was not the case until the Reagan era. During that awful time, the DFL seemingly deserted rural areas as they collapsed. The Republicans of course pandered to the very worst of rural culture, with almost no resistance. The DFL seemingly decided they had to be Reagan-Lite, and it didn't fucking work as everyone was screaming at them. The DFL themselves were horrified when Paul Wellstone became their nominee, and then had the effrontery to win and be very popular until he died in that plane crash.

If it weren't for the Extreme Left Radical Communist Antifa Democrat FDR Democrats in "The Cities", Rochester and Duluth, we'd be electing Mike Lindell Governor at best, and putting Tom Emmer and worse in the US Senate.

Tafoya is a tough opponent. Not because of her; she's worthless. But she was on NFL telecasts, and she's willing to go full-racist. She already is, against Somalis, and that will bring in votes.

Flanagan has to make no mistakes. She has to get every vote in urban areas, some votes outstate, and overall the rural racist/fascists have to be too discouraged to vote in large numbers. Without Trump on the ballot, I'm cautiously optimistic.

But Minnesota can only appear to be "Very Blue" to those not here because the Republicans here are frothing at the mouth. If they were the least bit reasonable, they'd be damn dangerous, given the atavistic rage bubbling out in farm country as they like all of rural America are consumed and destroyed by asset extraction. That's coming to urban America too, but it's not here yet.

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