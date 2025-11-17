Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
2h

“Nobody cared about Jeffrey Epstein when he was alive”

And that’s the fucking problem.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 replies
OneYieldRegular's avatar
OneYieldRegular
3h

"Then, after a full weekend of golf..."

Scott Bessent needs to revise his snarky comment of two weeks ago about Barack Obama having been the President who played the most rounds of golf (over his 8 years as President), since Trump has eclipsed that record in just 4 years, 10 months.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
481 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture