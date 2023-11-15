Discover more from Wonkette
OK Sen. Markwayne Mullin explains he's not a mortifying 9-year-old having a freakout, it's "Oklahoma values"
Wonkette end of day roundup aqui!
In tabs I reminded you to send me links to your etsys and your ebays and your crafty crafterson emporia, for me to link to for the other Wonkers! So you should do that vite vite please, before I go on vacation hell yeah!
SER seems pretty pissed at the New York Times, which is weird, usually he’s trying out for them all PICK ME PICK ME (just kidding).
New York Times Pretty Sure Voters Won't Remember Trump Killed Roe, Buried Abortion Rights In Shallow Grave
There was a THIRD Republican freakout in Congress yesterday, and Evan had to wait until this morning to write it up, he was too busy with the first two.
Well at least I can ignore Ruben Gallego’s increasingly sadsack moneybegs a while longer (I ALREADY GAVE YOU MONEY RUBEN GALLEGO, ALSO YOU ARE DOING JUST FINE).
Kyrsten Sinema Running Out Of Campaign $$$ For Vital Constituent Outreach At Luxury Hotels, Posh Restaurants
That was nice of the Democrats, thank you Democrats.
Democrats Yet Again Save America From Government Shutdown, Maybe Should Be Running The House?
A followup on this asshole.
Markwayne Mullin Has Histrionic Pissyfits In Senate Hearings Because Them’s Oklahoma Values
This was special too!
Louisiana Dipshit Rep. Clay Higgins Knows ‘Ghost Buses’ Full Of Feds Did January 6, WHAAAAAR GHOST BUSES?
Three WonkTVs in one, should you choose to accept!
Because this.
US And China — Yes, THAT China — Agree To Expand Renewable Energy, Ditch Fossil Fuels
And her, whatever, but it’s your open thread!
See you bright and early tomorrow for tabs!
