Trump filing: It was the Russian misinformation what stoked Trump’s distrust in the 2020 election, we guess? (Mercury News)

As you likely know, I believe there can be a just war (so does the pope! no, the good pope!) and that Israel was morally permitted to go to war against Hamas after the hideous civilian massacres of October 7. (And people who think that was cool or awesome or justified are disgusting. In addition, it’s true that everyone calling for a ceasefire is ignoring that Hamas keeps ending them.) But famine and unparalleled civilian bombing are not how you prosecute a just war. (New Yorker) The Israeli people absolutely reject the US’s pressure to move to precision targeting of Hamas leaders and away from mass bombings, by three to one. (Haaretz)

Joyce Vance points out that nobody on earth knows as much about what is going on in politics and government as we all do, in fact they’ve never heard of the most basic players, so it’s up to us to start the conversations. I just … where do you even start?

From November but just getting some play now (I’d give you TPM but it’s paywalled): The Bucks County, PA, school board that got its ass handed to it when voters had enough of these Moms for Liberty book-burner clowns — and whose political organizer’s physical attack on a bunch of high school kids who were trying to leave the booze party she was throwing for her underage daughter also just came to light — seem to have sent off their crony school superintendent with a MILLION dollars in taxpayer “severance.” Well well well. (Bucks County Beacon)

Free speech absolutist Elon Musk fired some folks for signing a letter that criticized him. The NLRB says nah son. (Law firm)

This is why I give money to NONE PACs (except EMILY’S List and Giffords PAC and NO OTHERS). The ones putatively on our side are only slightly less grifty than the vacuum cleaners sucking all the dollars out of the MAGA idiots’ pockets. Daily Beast on this Justice Democrat’s self-dealing PAC that’s paid him 70 percent of all receipts — and now he’s trying to re-up it with ads telling Joe Biden to drop out.

It’s not actually okay for people to get COVID over and over again, actually. — The Gauntlet

So the Florida surgeon general lunatic Dr. Joseph Ladapo apparently just sent an email to every person in Florida warning them not to get the vaccine. (Herald Tribune)

This one comes from your comrade Lucinda the Pook, an oooold Vanity Fair about the Hillsdale College (newly famous as a rightwing factotum factory) president who had a 19-year-affair with his daughter in law while his wife was dying of cancer. Cindy’s a Hillsdale alumna, and has kept tabs. She also sends along this one, from Salon.

Submitted for your approval: this amazing thing from Robyn that I completely forgot existed, about the Twilight Zones that aren’t so scary anymore, HENGHHHH? — Wonkette!

Hotel fails! Hotel fails! We’ve seen the boob lights in No. 4 before! (Bored Panda)

