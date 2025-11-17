It is a simple fact that the minute a group attains power, the infighting for internal dominance begins. It’s especially intense in a lawless, top-down kind of power structure, where the only meritocracy is who can kiss Dear Leader’s pucker the most passionately. Trump is not a principled man, other than obey him, flatter him, and pay him his principal!

And so the factions beneath him pinch at each other like crabs in a barrel, and jockey for FACETIME.

There’s the antisemites and the Zionists, (David) Duking it out!

In one corner, the self-identified pro-Zionists, like Bari Weiss, the new thought leader of CBS, and Laura Loomer, who still seems to be whispering Islamophobic mantras in Trump’s ear. And Jared Kushner, who would like to turn Palestine into glass and build a spa on it. And there’s Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President JD Vance, who some people say are jockeying to take Trump’s deep-pocketed pro-Netanyahu donors in 2028, assuming Trump shuffles offstage, feet first or otherwise. Hence their noisy witch hunt for any foreigners who ever uttered a word of support for Palestine, and/or liked a fat JD Vance meme.

In the other corner, a child’s garden of antisemites: that open sewer of X bots, Rumble and podcast hosts, pumping that George Soros and “globalists” direct and pay the left; whining that wearing masks during COVID is just like the Holocaust; and all the way on down to the cesspit of full-blown Holocaust denial and “globalist” Jewish conspiracy theorists, like Nick Fuentes, the best friend and seeming guru to the artist formerly known as Kanye West, and his Groyper army of Pepe avatars. How we miss the old Kanye!

Fuentes and Tucker Carlson worked each other into full führer earlier this month, when Fuentes went on Carlson’s show to wheeze about “organized Jewry” in America, and Carlson opined that Senator Ted Cruz and former president George W. Bush are “Christian Zionists” who have been ”seized by this brain virus.”

Also in the “rabid” camp, Candace Owens, winner of StopAntisemitism’s antisemite of the year award, who’s been claiming (in spite of a complete lack of evidence) that Israel is blackmailing Trump with Epstein files.

Carlson has also platformed Holocaust denier Darryl Cooper, who he called the “most honest popular historian in the United States.”

Stuck in the middle is the Heritage Foundation. Kevin Roberts, the guy once accused of killing his neighbor’s dog with a shovel and then bragging about it at a dinner party, cheered Tucker Carlson’s FREE SPEECH heroism for platforming Fuentes, which reportedly led to Roberts’s own chief of staff quitting. Today, a Heritage board member resigned, a very influential conservative figure, Robert George, who once founded a little group called the National Organization for Marriage.

And then there’s Trump himself.

Like his former Best Friend Jeffrey Epstein, Trump has always played all sides and told them what they wanted to hear. Which is hard to do when the the Middle East and its factions are a whole mezze platter of pickles! There’s the Netanyahu donors, but also his generous-benefactor Middle Eastern friends in Saudi Arabia, Qatar and the UAE, who want the war to end and finally have stability in the region. As do the majority of Israelis!

Trump and Jared want the fighting to end so they can get their cut with a Gaza seaside resort and colonic spa, featuring a belly-dancer show. Trump loves showgirls! And he hates infighting. He’s now claiming he does not know “much about” Nick Fuentes, even though he and Ye had dinner with Trump at his Florida club in 2022. And he has nothing but praise for Little Lord Fishsticks Tucker.

“Meeting people, talking to people — like for somebody like Tucker, that’s what they do. You know, people are controversial. Some are; some aren’t.” Of all Trump’s talents, ramble-weaving nonsense so that people hear what they want sure has served him well!

And not everybody hates fighting and wants peace. Not Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and his hardliners! He stubbornly won’t tell his army to cease firing at Palestinians, and he seemingly surprised even Trump by bombing Iran and Qatar. Then the peace Trump and Jared Kushner claimed they made didn’t last a week. What now? Maybe Kushner ought to read a 26th book!

PREVIOUSLY:

Also not wanting peace, kooks of a certain flavor of rapture-prepping evangelicalism like Mike Huckabee and House Speaker Mike Johnson. A whole sect of MAGA wants there to be war in Israel, so World War III and Armageddon and the rapture can happen and Jesus can come back! You just can’t make that shit up. Other than, like, whoever did.

And there’s the other fractures on the right. Epstein files ones, which is currently causing three ladies of the House and Thomas Massie to actually stand up to Trump. You don’t see that every day. And where is Dan Bongino, anybody seen him lately?

There’s the people who bought into Trump’s “fiscal conservative” waste-and-fraud cutting bit only to watch Trump tear down the East Wing of the White House to build a ballroom, and festooning the Oval Office with gilt geegaws, and bailing out Argentina, meanwhile doing nothing about The Groceries or the farmers at home who can’t find a market for their soybeans. His approval rating on the economy has been tanking, and is now the lowest it has ever been during either of his terms, a sorry 38 percent.

This is what happens when your coalition is a band of assorted conspiracy theorists, financial illiterates, 4Chan stans, Doomsday preppers, dirty old men, ayahuasca smokers and boner-pill scammers, all headed up by President Bribe Plane, who favors whomeverst has most recently given him the shiniest bauble!

The world, and presidenting, is complicated. For now, at least, Trump and the MAGA faithful do all agree on one thing. They LOVE Trump. Even Marjorie Taylor Greene is vehement that the Epstein email drops so far totally exonerate him. What’s a little Bubba-blowing among friends! The faithful will forgive him all of his sins. But, Trump is a lame duck any way you press him. Even if he manages to stay in office for a third term, in 2028 he’ll be 82 years old, and the man’s brain is already gelatin.

Who will crown themselves with his hairpiece when he goes?

May we all live to find out!

[Wired archive link / NYMag / Mediaite ]

Share with a friend or frenemy! It’s free! Share

Thank you for being Wonkette’s friend! We have no paywall ever, and no ads, because we’re brought to you by people like you! The button below will let you donate one time or monthly, in any amount of your choosing.

Showing-Wonkette-the-Love Button