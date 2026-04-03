Wonkette

Wonkette

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SethTriggs's avatar
SethTriggs
2d

"Private sector?" What, like one of those torturous private prison wardens that we would see in exploitation movies in the 70s? A hitwoman? Who would hire this pedo-protecting freak anyway except...well...Maladministration 2.0?

And she did everything the pricktator wanted in shielding that bastard from accountability for his past and continued criming. Just a complete trash bucket of a person. Seeing her shitcanned is absolutely, totally bizarre. And to hear Krazy Eyes would probably be on his way out just floors me. Up is down with Maladminisration 2.0.

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Spotts1701's avatar
Spotts1701
2d

Chip Roy is already saying the next AG needs to be even more of a tool than Pammy was.

"We want the people who were harassing J6ers held accountable. We want to know the truth on Arctic Frost. We want to see heads roll. We want to see John Brennan and Jim Comey held accountable. The next AG needs to be very aggressive."

https://bsky.app/profile/atrupar.com/post/3milpsygfe42y

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