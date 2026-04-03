LinkedIn parody image via Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker and his social media people.

Donald Trump yesterday shitcanned Attorney General Pam Bondi, ending the tenure of the USA’s worst ever AG and no doubt setting the stage for 1) an even worse one and 2) an eventual tell-some memoir by Bondi in which she’ll insist she was one of the sane ones. Or maybe she’ll simply become another omnipresent annoyance in rightwing media.

Trump announced Bondi’s firing in a social media post, as required by the Constitution, calling Bondi “a Great American Patriot and a loyal friend” and lying, “We love Pam, and she will be transitioning to a much needed and important new job in the private sector, to be announced at a date in the near future.” He apparently didn’t make up a job for her like he did when he fired Kristi Noem. Dean of the newly reconstituted Trump University, perhaps?

NBC News reports that Trump had become

“more and more frustrated” with Bondi in recent days, a person familiar with White House deliberations said, adding that while he likes her as a person, he doesn’t think she has “executed on his vision” in the way that he wants. Trump and Bondi spoke Wednesday, and he informed her that her time as attorney general was coming to an end, according to an administration official.

That conversation, the Wall Street Journal reports (gift link), consisted of Trump telling Bondi “I think it’s time” as they rode together in his limo to the Supreme Court Wednesday. Fortunately for Bondi, Trump doesn’t appear to have pretended he was taking her to Kristi Noem’s gravel pit.

Things were so awkward during the following few hours, the Journal reports, that although the two started out sitting near each other while Trump glowered at the Supreme Court and tried to use the force of his mind to make the justices let him erase birthright citizenship, he soon moved to another chair. The manosphere will no doubt be very disappointed that he didn’t make her move.

The Journal adds that “Later, Bondi would ask Trump if she could keep her job until the summer. The president declined.” See how powerful and decisive Great Leader is? Man Card reauthorized!

Trump named his personal defense attorney, Deputy AG Todd Blanche, as (acting) attorney general, apparently because Meatball was not available. Speculation about possible permanent appointees to the AG job has focused on another loyal Trump lickspittle, EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin, who may have by now run out of stuff to wreck at the EPA. The AP reports that insiders say Trump has privately discussed wanting to give the job to Zeldin.

CNN reports that at an EPA panel Thursday, Zeldin didn’t rise to the bait when someone in the audience tried to get his attention by yelling “Mr. Attorney General,” and that he also didn’t answer any reporters’ questions about whether he’d be the next AG to disappoint Trump by only partially fulfilling his authoritarian dreams of jailing everyone he hates.

Bondi, in a statement on Twitter, largely echoed Trump’s humiliating message, saying that she will be “moving to an important private sector role I am thrilled about, and where I will continue fighting for President Trump and this Administration.” We are certain she’s thrilled about the very specific job that hasn’t yet been handed to her by a grateful rightwing foundation of some sort.

Trump’s frustration with Bondi was apparently rooted in her failure to accomplish simple tasks like making the Jeffrey Epstein scandal disappear somehow. He was also disappointed that she was unable to make up airtight criminal charges against all his political enemies, and instead kept being constrained by minor annoyances such as “the law” and “reality.”

The real problem with Bondi, however, was that she apparently couldn’t live up to the example set by Trump’s idealized attorney, his old mentor Roy Cohn. Roy Cohn, now there’s a guy who could have made sure nobody ever mentioned Epstein again.

It remains to be seen whether Bondi, having been unceremoniously dumped like the debris from the East Wing of the White House, will still show up with her Burn Book to testify about the Epstein files in response to a subpoena from the House Oversight Committee. After all, she’s been so helpful so far! A spokesperson for the committee told NBC News that Oversight chair James Comer will discuss with the DOJ and Republican members of the committee what to do now that she’s lost her job, and apparently any memory at all of her role in covering up the contents of the files. Sure, “allegedly.”

Now GTFO until we see you in jail.

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[AP / NBC News / WSJ (gift link) / CNN]

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