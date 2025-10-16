Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RefillingThorsBeer's avatar
RefillingThorsBeer
2h

THERE WILL BE NO FAT BEARDOS IN THE MILITARY!!!!

(we need them for ICE).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Tom65's avatar
Tom65
2h

Small dick energy, enough to power the sun.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
332 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Commie Girl Industries Inc.
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture