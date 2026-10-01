Wonkette

Wonkette

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Evan Hurst's avatar
Evan Hurst
2h

SEE NOTE I added to the top, I am going on Michelangelo Signorile to talk about Hegseth at 3:30 p.m ET!

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Russell Jones's avatar
Russell Jones
2h

OT: So Tennessee got SCOTUS to lift that stay of execution, tried to kill the inmate, bollixed the job, then sent the inmate to a hospital for . . . medical treatment.

Now where did I put that crazy pills gif?

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