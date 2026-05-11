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Wonkette

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Monsieur Grumpe's avatar
Monsieur Grumpe
1h

Hegseth appears to be getting greasier.

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
1hEdited

*stamp* *flounce*

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