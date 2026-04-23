Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
2h

Incoming buzzed ziggy ramblings:

So I have no shame and am asking for upvotes on my note about getting the letter from my kid.

Because I am so close to hitting 2k. And well 2k just seems SWEET. So it is this split thing.

It has blown me away how much the story touched people. It feels wonderful to give people hope.

But I also must admit that I am an addict, I need that dopamine hit and gives me an idea of how much people like what I am creating.

Just need 32 as of this writing:

https://substack.com/@ziggywiggy/note/c-230817888?utm_source=notes-share-action&r=2knfuc

Also I am back on the charts at number 55, Rising in Arts & Illustration.

It will be gone tomorrow, I am enjoying it now! https://substack.com/leaderboard/15417/rising

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Elviouslyqueer's avatar
Elviouslyqueer
3h

If I didn't know better, I'd swear John C. Phelan and Hung Cao were the names of vintage 1980s gay porn stars.

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