Poor Bo is dead.
Poor Bo Gritz is dead.
He’s looking oh so peaceful and serene (AND SERENE).
Oh right, there were tabs too. Those were supposed to go first.
I like the part where the DOGE boys canceled the already legally contracted grant because a documentary about dozens of Black guys getting murdered by the Klan is “DEI” “because Black is a race.” Did I say liked? I meant hated.
Well that’s bad. But the part that’s good? The prison employees lost their “qualified immunity.”
Illinois Prison's Plan To Use Female Inmate As 'Rape Bait' For Predatory Counselor Did Not Go Well
We love Ali Davis! She writes us guest posts sometimes!
The last post is about these shoes. Look at the clownshoes!
Here is post, please to enjoy.
Trump: You Can't Find Shoes Like These FLORSHEIMS! Unbelievable! For The Spring And Summer? Ohhhhhh!
What a day. Sometimes it feels overwhelming