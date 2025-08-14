Wonkette

ᴄᴏɢꜱᴡᴇʟʟ's avatar
ᴄᴏɢꜱᴡᴇʟʟ
5h

Gavin Newsom trolling PAB on the social media platform formerly known as twitter.

Governor Newsom Press Office

@GovPressOffice

WOW! TOMORROW HISTORY WILL BE MADE. KaroLYIN LEAVITT WILL HAVE NO ANSWERS FOR THE SUPPOSED “FAKE MEDIA” ABOUT CALIFORNIA’S BEAUTIFUL MAPS. PEOPLE ARE SAYING THEY ARE THE GREATEST MAPS EVER CREATED — EVEN BETTER THAN CHRISTOPHER COLUMBUS'. DONALD “THE FAILURE” TRUMP BE WARNED, TOMORROW MAY BE THE WORST DAY OF YOUR LIFE. ALL BECAUSE YOU “MISSED THE DEADLINE.” LIBERATION DAY FOR AMERICA!!! — GCN

8:17 PM · Aug 13, 2025 · 2.8M Views

Remember, folks. I go to there so you don't have to.

YaJagoff's avatar
YaJagoff
4h

Sorry, O/T: A staff mutiny forced the management of a plush British countryside pub to turn away JD Vance, just weeks after the same venue hosted Kamala Harris, according to reports.

The vice president had reportedly attempted to dine at The Bull in Charlbury, Oxfordshire, an early 16th-century countryside pub with a Michelin Bib Gourmand, a prestigious award from the Michelin Guide that highlights restaurants offering excellent food at moderate prices.

However, the staff reportedly staged a mutiny, telling management that they wouldn’t show up to work if the venue accepted Vance’s dinner booking. The rejection is all the more embarrassing considering that former Vice President turned presidential hopeful, Kamala Harris, dined there just weeks before, as part of the pre-wedding dinner for Steve Jobs’ daughter, Eve.

