Little Donny Fuckface and team have been busting their balls for a week to I don’t know her about Project 2025, the Heritage Foundation’s plan for authoritarian rule, full of horrible ideas that only fascists could love.

Even creepy ghoul Stephen Miller Xitted that he’s “never been involved with Project 2025,” even though he recorded a video as part of Project 2025’s training tools. Busted on tape! Also in training videos: Trump’s current press secretary Karoline Leavitt, former Trump assistant Spencer Chretien, former Trump Office of Personnel Management Chief of Staff Paul Dans and Trump adviser Troup Hemenway.

And other authors of The Mandate For Leadership that were in the Trump administration: Jonathon Berry, Adam Candeub, Ken Cuccinelli, Rick Dearborn, Thomas Gilman, Mandy Gunasekara, Dennis Kirk, Christopher Miller, Mora Namdar, Peter Navarro, William Pendleton, Brooks Tucker and Hans Spakovsky. About 70 Heritage Foundationers served in That Asshole’s administration. Sure is a lot of hers to not know!

They know they’re lying. We know they’re lying. They know we know they’re lying. But getting one over on people and lying to their faces is part of the thrill for smug fascists!

Project 2025 isn’t Trump’s plan, Trump has his OWN plan, they insist!

That is true. It’s called Agenda 47, laid out in a series of videos on Donald Trump’s website. And the only parts that don’t match up with Project 2025 are even more extreme:

Abolishing birthright citizenship, and withholding passports, Social Security numbers and other government benefits from children of undocumented immigrants born in the United States. So much for following the Constitution!

Deploying the National Guard against US citizens. Make America Kent State again!

Outlawing gender-affirming care for anyone at any age, passing a bill establishing that the only genders recognized by the US government are male and female, and they are assigned at birth. Your body belongs to the government, and don’t you forget it.

Constructing “Freedom Cities” on federal land. Whatever that’s about. “These Freedom Cities will reopen the frontier, reignite American imagination, and give hundreds of thousands of young people and other people, all hardworking families, a new shot at home ownership and in fact, the American Dream.” How would that work, who’s paying for it, who knows?

Death penalty for drug dealers and human traffickers.

Leaving abortion “to the states,” which is the same as leaving it to SCOTUS, and we all know how their majority feels. Trump’s also previously said that he would sign a national 15-week abortion ban, and that he has no problem letting states monitor women’s pregnancies to make sure they are not terminated, and supports “some form of punishment” for women who have abortions and doctors who provide them. Evangelicals are working really hard to get NO ABORTIONS EVER ANYWHERE SHUT UP FETUSES ARE PEOPLE in the party platform.

Replacing academic freedom with “patriot education.”

Using the Justice Department to go after his enemies. He’s very excited for military tribunals, especially for Liz Cheney.

Deploying “many thousands” of US troops to the southern border to wage “war,” and rounding up immigrants and putting them in camps. And Stephen Miller would allegedly like to bomb migrants with drones.

Flying cars, for some reason. “Dozens of major companies in the U.S. and China are racing to develop vertical-takeoff-and-landing vehicles for families and individuals. Just as the United States led the automotive revolution in the last century, I want to ensure that America, not China, leads this revolution in air mobility.” Isn’t that called a helicopter?

And there’s plenty of agreement between Trump’s agenda and the Heritage Foundation’s plans, too:

Censorship laws that ban teaching “critical race theory,” and reinterpret anti-racism protections to benefit white people, the real victims of racism. Eye roll emoji.

Giving Trump complete control of the FCC, so he can ban any platform on the internet that allows people to be mean to him or won’t publish his lies.

Giving Trump control of all the regulatory agencies, gutting them, and taking away their ability to enforce anything. (SCOTUS already gifted him that one!)

Redesignating as many as 50,000 civil servants as political appointees, and firing any of them that are insufficiently loyal to Trump.

Ending the Affordable Care Act.

Giving corporations our national lands so they can drill and strip the shit out of them. Fuck renewable energy!

Cuts to Social Security and Medicare, and working towards privatizing them. Trump’s been all over the place on this, sometimes claiming he won’t touch them, other times saying stuff like “there’s a lot you can do in terms of entitlements, in terms of cutting” and “at some point [cutting entitlements will be on the plate]. [...] And at the right time, we will take a look at that. You know, that’s actually the easiest of all things.” That sentiment proved VERY UNPOPULAR, and he has since publicly backed away from it.

These mandates and agendas would all be cloud-cuckooland fascist nightmare nonsense, and who’s going to stop him? This SCOTUS? As if!

Trump’s blahblahblah psychocrazy has become such background noise that people barely register it any more. It’s not new news, unlike JOE BIDEN IS OLD. But anyone not literally a white Christian cis male billionaire who wants mineral rights to a national park has got big things to lose here.

Remind your me-maw, democracy is worth saving!

