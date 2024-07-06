ICYMI, Project 2025 is a wish list from the creepy Christofascists at the Heritage Foundation, a “think-tank proposal” for the country’s future that they butchly refer to as The Mandate. A 922-page document gravely sketching out the end of democracy in America, and in an extra super jiffy 180 days, if Trump wins in November, God forbid. If there’s a policy position that scares the living shit out of you, it’s probably in there! After combing through, here’s some highlights of the wishes on their vision board:

Dismantling, re-organizing or eliminating federal agencies, and replacing career federal workers with politically appointed loyalists (page 7). You can take a party ideological purity test on their web site right now! Very Mao.

An executive order banning abortion (“deploying existing federal powers to protect innocent life,” page 5), taking mifepristone off the market (page 458), and outlawing sending “abortifacients” through the mail (page 285), with the FBI prioritizing enforcement.

Giving Trump total control of the FCC to do all the regulating of speech on social media platforms (page 850), and platforms not allowed to discriminate against the “Conservative viewpoint,” plus Trump or his purity-tested censorship squad can ban any site that’s being mean to them or won’t allow them to promulgate whatever lies and bullshit. I bet he means us!

Eliminating the Department of Education, and federal college loans, and putting taxpayer funding towards private religious schools instead (page 316).

Having the government declare that hetero marriage is the best marriage. Ending sex education (page 62), and outlawing pornography and registering librarians and educators who “push pornography” as sex offenders (page 5). What is pornography? “Pornography, manifested today in the omnipresent propagation of transgender ideology.” So any book about sex education, Adam and Steve, or trans people existing in the library = pornography. Librarian goes to prison.

No federal money for birth control (page 483). The government will push the “rhythm method” instead! (Obligatory to say, THE RHYTHM METHOD DOES NOT WORK.)

Sure does sound like they want to get rid of no-fault divorce (page 481, and elsewhere).

End all federal protections for LGBTQ people (page 584), or federal support of gender-affirming care, and kick “transgender individuals” out of the military (page 104).

Throw away all the EPA rules and fire just about everybody there (page 422), cancel any EPA fines. (SCOTUS is already on it!)

Not let the Department of Health and Human Services make any healthcare recommendations (page 453), and they shouldn’t DARE tell people to get a vaccine, or maybe avoid large gatherings if there’s an airborne plague. “How much risk mitigation is worth the price of shutting down churches on the holiest day of the Christian calendar and far beyond as happened in 2020? What is the proper balance of lives saved versus souls saved? The CDC has no business making such inherently political (and often unconstitutional) assessments,” they huff. KILL ‘EM ALL AND LET CHRISTIAN GOD SORT EM OUT! Ladies having more babies equals more souls to save, it’s simple math!

No more Medicare negotiating to lower drug prices (page 463), Medicare should replace “the bureaucrat-driven fee-for-service system with value-based payments to empower patients to find the care that best serves their needs,” whatever the fuck that means. Work towards privatizing Social Security (page 605). Time limits and/or lifetime caps on Medicaid benefits (hey, are those the death panels Sarah Palin was screaming about?) More explaining here.

End stem cell research (page 461). IVF isn’t mentioned, but if they’re insisting “blastocyst = same as a breathing baby” thing, that would be consistent.

Dismantle the Department of Homeland Security (page 133) and NOAA (page 664).

Privatize the Transportation Security Agency (page 143).

Put the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation under partisan control (page 285).

Mass deportations and states enforcing border laws (page 153).

More coal! Arctic drilling! Fuck them migratory birds! (page 524)

How about some more death penalty (page 544)?



Complete chaos and a Chrisofascist, polluted dictatorship where there is no Wonkette and every social media site looks like Twitter, with a side of Death Panels? Sounds lovely!

It sure didn’t help the cause when creepy Heritage Foundation President Kevin Roberts went on jailbird Steve’s War Room podcast the other day to act like he was already in charge, smacking his lips and drooling over how delicious it will be to Nazi for Dummies and have their way with the American government forever: “We are in the process of the second American Revolution, which will remain bloodless if the Left allows it to be.”

Gee, who wouldn’t want to vote for being ruled over by a creepy bald white guy named KEVIN, who wants children to be forced to carry a rapist’s baby, and doesn’t want teachers to be able to explain to kids what a “bad touch” is?!

C’mon, guys, let Kevin and his incel friends decide all the stuff!

Well, at least one former president felon rapist fraud gameshow host is well aware how deeply unpopular Kevin’s fascist fantasy would be, and is now trying to pull an I don’t know her. He pounded out in a TruthSocial post on Friday:

"I know nothing about Project 2025. I have no idea who is behind it. I disagree with some of the things they're saying and some of the things they're saying are absolutely ridiculous and abysmal. Anything they do, I wish them luck, but I have nothing to do with them.”

The balls on that liar! First of all, err, how can Trump disagree with some things they’re saying and not other things, if he knows “nothing”?

The Heritage Foundation staffed Trump’s transition team. Trump’s praised Kevin Roberts by name on his failing web site. He has spoken to the Heritage Foundation many times. His agenda is matchily called Project 47, with its page directly linked to the Heritage Foundation. (Don’t Google it, you don’t want the browser herpes.)

Bragged the Heritage Foundation themselves, in 2018 they “determined that 64 percent of the policy prescriptions were included in Trump’s budget, implemented through regulatory guidance, or under consideration for action in accordance with The Heritage Foundation’s original proposals.” And 70 former Heritage employees worked for the Trump transition team or as part of the administration. They’re in as deep as an RFK Jr. pork brainworm.

Here’s TRUMP’S OWN PAC’S ADVERTISING focusing on how tight he is with the playbook. A whole web site about what besties he is with those creeps, and what a great plan Project 2025 is! In a giant font, for people who don’t read or see so good.

Then there’s how Johnny McEntee, former director of Trump’s White House Presidential Personnel Office and one of Trump's most loyal deputies, the guy who Trump made the King of Federal Bureaucracies when he was 29 years old, HELPED WRITE THE THING! Johnny was known in the White House as the “MAGA Purity Enforcer.” The guy who was recently seen laughingly giving fake money to homeless people. The one so close to Trump that he got those porn peener payer checks mailed to his house so they wouldn’t have to go through the White House mail room.

The one with a MAGA dating web site, who got fired by John Kelly in 2018 after he failed a background check because of a gambling problem. What a catch!

Skeevy Johnny McEntee is literally one of the people creating a resume database right now at the Heritage Foundation so there’ll be a stable of incels and women eager to be sexually harassed by them waiting at the gate to get Project 2025 running the minute King Don Fuckwad gets in. Trump’s Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made a recruiting video for Heritage’s “Presidential Administration Academy.”

McEntee’s been bragging to Steve Bannon nonstop about how Trump plans to implement the 2025 plan to be Dictator On Day One. And now that Trump has all the powers from SCOTUS, well, of course he will. Or rather, his minions will, while the old man cusses at the television and works three hours a day at best, scamming marks to build gaudy resorts in the Middle East with his grifter family.

He doesn’t recognize his boy Johnny? Old Man Trump sure has got some serious amnesia! It seems to be episodic, like the time he said he didn’t know who David Duke was, or when he said he didn’t know what QAnon was, or he never met E. Jean Carroll. Maybe the media should write editorials about this.

