One thing’s for sure about stuff like Project 2025 and the Heritage Foundation and the entitled white mediocrity parade that wants to make Donald Trump our dictator: The anti-sex weirdos are always crowd-pleasers with normal voters.

So let’s talk about Project 2025’s plans for banning porn!

Project 2025, of course, is the 900-something-page Nazi manifesto written by former Trump staffers and other societal rejects, intended as a sort of Dictatorship For (Our) Dummy manual, should Trump get back into office. And a necessary component of these foul losers’ plan is to ban pornography.

Let’s use this fun searchable version of Project 2025 to find the times it mentions hot boner porns.

Page 33:

Look at America under the ruling and cultural elite today: Inflation is ravaging family budgets, drug overdose deaths continue to escalate, and children suffer the toxic normalization of transgender-ism with drag queens and pornography invading their school libraries …

That’s Kevin Roberts, the little fascist angry mouthy prissy guy who’s the president of the Heritage Foundation and wrote the foreword. He’s the one who made Project 2025 really famous when he started licking his lips and prematurely ejaculating in public over the new American revolution the Supreme Court had started, by making Donald Trump immune from prosecution for all crimes he ever commits against the Republic while in office.

“Toxic normalization of transgenderism, with drag queens and pornography invading their school libraries.” OK.

Page 37:

Pornography, manifested today in the omnipresent propagation of transgender ideology and sexualization of children, for instance, is not a political Gordian knot inextricably binding up disparate claims about free speech, property rights, sexual liberation, and child welfare. It has no claim to First Amendment protection. Its purveyors are child predators and misogynistic exploiters of women. Their product is as addictive as any illicit drug and as psychologically destructive as any crime. Pornography should be outlawed. The people who produce and distribute it should be imprisoned. Educators and public librarians who purvey it should be classed as registered sex offenders. And telecommunications and technology firms that facilitate its spread should be shuttered.

Again with the creepy fixation on trans people. This time it’s more explicit, though: “Pornography should be outlawed.” And people who make it “should be imprisoned.” And “educators and public librarians who purvey it should be classed as registered sex offenders.” Etc.

You notice how they seem to be talking about two entirely separate things at the same time? That’s not an accident.

You see, Roberts’s, and Project 2025’s opposition to pornography is like a double-headed dildo hydra that’s gotten lost in all their bodies. (The other seven heads are other things Project 2025 is opposed to, probably.)

The First Head Of The Dildo Hydra That Lives Inside Of Project 2025’s Body

It’s clear that some of this is about actual pornography — they want to imprison people who make it, they want to ban it, they want to go after internet companies that make it available. Why? Well, a lot of reasons, and some of it is just that they’re fascist Christian Nazi moral scolds who think all sex is icky, who are ashamed of their own bodies, who fear their own sexual desires and who they might really be inside if they were allowed to explore them fully.

But it also is useful to Google things like “porn+masculinity+crisis” to get a sense of what strain of conservative man-thought this is, the one that’s related to MAGA men’s ever-present and foundational masculine insecurity crisis.

White Christian nationalists like Republican Senator Josh Hawley have beat the drum for years that men are hiding in their bedrooms watching porn and playing video games because the mean woke culture won’t stop attacking their awesome masculinity. “More and more men are withdrawing into the enclave of idleness, pornography, and video games,” said Hawley in 2021.

And to be clear, in some ways, they’re talking about their own people. They’re not talking about happy, well-adjusted liberal guys. They’re talking about alt-right losers who literally are just in their mom’s basements watching porn and playing video games and posting on 4chan about the coming revolution, as soon as their mom does their laundry. These are men the Heritage Foundation desperately wishes could be warriors for their cause.

Now combine that with the porn addiction support groups that populate the basement of every single conservative evangelical Christian church in the country. Because again, these people need protection first and foremost from themselves and their own secret slutty desires. (Sometimes they’re secret gay and secret transgender slutty porn desires!)

Note again that the speaker of the House, an extremist Christian nationalist named Mike Johnson, literally has (or had) Christian porn-monitoring software on his own devices, and that his accountabil-i-buddy for keeping his hand off his own penis is (or was) his own teenage son. Remember that Johnson shared this proudly, like he was describing an act of good fatherhood.

So yeah, these people are fucking creeps, and that’s why they want to ban porn.

The Second Head Of The Dildo Hydra That Lives Inside Of Project 2025’s Body

Circling back, remember how in literally the same breath, that never-nude Heritage Foundation president would talk about porn, and then talk about drag queens and young-adult literature in school libraries?

That’s not an accident.

Remember that these people believe exposure to the existence of LGBTQ people is tantamount to and on the same level as exposure to pornography.

Porn! It can mean whatever you want it to mean! (And it also means actual porn, which, again, they want to ban and imprison those who make it.)

When they talk about “transgender ideology and the sexualization of children,” they really aren’t talking about PornHub. They’re talking about young adult books that discuss sex with young adults like they’re, well, young adults. (Scream it with us and wave your hands like a freak: GENDER QUEEEEEEEER!!11!!!11!!!)

This is what their book-banning, book-burning crusade is about.

This is related to their helplessness and rage over the fact that LGBTQ people exist, and they can’t seem to do a fucking thing about it. These people have been told time and time and time again that LGBTQ people simply exist, that children do not have to be “groomed” into it, that they don’t have to be brainwashed into the idea, but they refuse to believe it. They cling to silly fantasies that they can prevent their own children from being LGBTQ — ha ha — if only they prevent them from being exposed to LGBTQ people and “ideology.”

They want to make sure their kids aren’t exposed to messages that it’s OK to be LGBTQ — that you don’t have to kill yourself or hide in the closet from yourself your entire life — because that interferes with their own grooming of their children, into the hateful Project 2025 white Christian Nazi sickfuck lifestyle.

That means TV. That means drag queens reading The Poky Little Puppy at the library. That means books where LGBTQ kids can see themselves represented, even in discussions about sex.

Also it means other accepting kids, and other kids’ parents, who say things like hey, it’s OK to be who you are, and have you eaten dinner? You need to eat, you’re skin and bones!

We’re sure the Project 2025 malcontents will figure out a way to call those things porn and ban them too, as soon as they figure out how.

At The New Republic, Melissa Gira Grant covers a lot of this material, noting that their opposition to porn is obviously tied up with their desire to ban abortion, contraception, gay sex, straight sex out of wedlock, and so much more. It’s about their desire to ban anything that takes control of society away from white Christian fascist heterosexual (at least outwardly) men.

Grant notes that the groups that make up Project 2025 have been at this forever. You’ll note how it centers what we referenced above, these parents’ desperate desire to have agency over things God simply didn’t give them a say in:

Some of the groups behind Project 2025, including Heritage, have had their own anti-“pornography” drives for years. The “Promise to America’s Children” campaign was launched in 2021, tied to the Equality Act and led by three Project 2025 groups: Heritage, the Family Policy Alliance, and Alliance Defending Freedom. “America’s children are increasingly exposed to adult themes and sexual images at younger and younger ages,” Emilie Kao, director for Heritage’s DeVos Center for Religion and Civil Society, said in a campaign press release. “It’s not just entertainment and broader culture. Too many government initiatives push graphic information about sex and abortion and promote destructive ideas about gender identity. Cementing gender ideology into law through the Equality Act will endanger children’s physical, emotional, and mental health as well as undermine parental rights.” By parental rights, they mean the rights of parents to restrict access to such information and ideas. The “Promise” campaign pushed laws that would ban young trans people’s participation in sports, as well as block their access to hormones and puberty blockers, and to regard their supportive parents and educators as engaging in child abuse.

Emphasis ours, obviously.

Joyce Vance posted a piece last night on “The Most Important Things About Project 2025,” noting that really, the most important things depend on your audience, what’s most likely to animate them and get them into the fight against it, and to the polls in November.

We think the porn thing — how creepy it is, and what these freaks really mean when they say “porn” again that’s “gay people exist” and also they want to ban all the actual porn — should probably be pretty high up on anybody’s list.

[Project 2025 / The New Republic]

Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Share

Want to donate just once?