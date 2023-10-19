Discover more from Wonkette
Punk Ass Jim Jordan Will Never Stop Never Stopping
Today at Wonkette is ARE YOU KIDDING ME WITH THIS.
Breaking breaking achtung Jim Jordan is going for it AGAIN.
Presumably they’ll be calling roll right in the middle of Joe Biden’s address to the nation, which will be livestreaming (we’ll send you a reminder!) at Your Wonkette. How young we were this morning.
What a bunch of dumb dicks.
What a stupid day. Come join us tonight to watch Old Handsome Joe!
Punk Ass Jim Jordan Will Never Stop Never Stopping
He's presumably in if the vote is at 8PM EST, when Biden is set to give a big speech.
OK, I’ve heard three different versions of this story-- can SOMEBODY fuckin’ tell me, is Jordan IN or OUT? First he was in, then he pulled out then he waved his Hokey-Pokey at bow-tie boy and shook it all about, now he’s back in?Until tomorrow, presumably?