Breaking breaking achtung Jim Jordan is going for it AGAIN.

Presumably they’ll be calling roll right in the middle of Joe Biden’s address to the nation, which will be livestreaming (we’ll send you a reminder!) at Your Wonkette. How young we were this morning.

What a bunch of dumb dicks.

Have some Good Government to calm your agita!

Here’s the opposite of that, but it’s important.

Here’s some idiots.

And we had a today in labor history

and the world’s best TABS!

What a stupid day. Come join us tonight to watch Old Handsome Joe!