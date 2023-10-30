Discover more from Wonkette
Razorblades, Apples, and the Rude But True Story of the Dentist Who (Kinda) Ruined Halloween!
Wonkette afternoon roundup!
Hi friends! I updated the homepage a lil bit once I found where to update the homepage a lil bit, so you can now get a full day’s worth of posts there! But now the “view all” is gone. So if you want more, go to the top or the left siderail where it says “archive”!
Let’s start with a MARVELOUS news one-two. You have got to read these for the details, HOLY SHIT! I read most of the post to Commie Mom, and there was much cheering throughout the house!
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
We had some tabs! They had some cocktails in them, by me, plus a picture of Donna Rose as Wednesday and me as Old Cat (Not Grizabella).
Here’s some dummies, cleverly themed!
How’s about some religious wackadoodlios?
And this dentist?
Razorblades, Apples And The Rude But True Story Of How A Dentist (Kinda) Ruined Halloween
Some idiots non-cleverly themed!
Harlan Crow-Funded Rep. Dean Phillips Looking For Sweet Spot Between Ralph Nader, Jill Stein
And this asshole again.
That’s it for us today! See you bright and early for SER’s spooooooky tabs!