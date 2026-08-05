Wonkette

Wonkette

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Oy!'s avatar
Oy!
2hEdited

Overhead at the MAGA Store:

'I'd like to see a Sebastian Gorka model asshole but in beige."

"Would you like the standard patrician accent or something a little less creepy?"

"I'll go with the folksy 'good ol' boy' accent."

"Coming right up, Sir!"

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Mr blob's avatar
Mr blob
2h

“ $1,000 in value, designer purses, [pink and blue] guns, shoes, flowers, a laptop and a cellphone, a KitchenAid mixer, a robotic vacuum, vacations, tickets to performances and one-on-one dinners. […”

Is he raiding the price is right for his creeper gifts??

“I’ll let you keep this glamorous kitchen aid mixer if you can guess the price without going over and let me have a sniff. “

“I’m 23 and live in an apartment. I’ve never used a mixer”

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