Y’all, Republicans are so upset about that series of racist outbursts Donald Trump had yesterday at those Black journalists, which were followed by a racist outburst of a Trump rally, and some more racist outbursts on Truth Social, and some racist outbursts in his dreams (some of the sheep he counted were undocumented).

They cannot believe that Trump would sit up there like WHERE WERE YOU AND WHAT WERE YOU DOING WHEN YOU BECAME BLACK, KAMALA? and PICK ONE, KAMALA: BE INDIAN OR A BE A MINORITY I HATE MORE THAN THAT!

LIKE SO!

These Republicans are worried it might hurt downballot races in November. Oh, when we said they were upset, did you think we meant because they thought racism was bad?

LOL no, this is the party House Speaker Mike Johnson had to plead with — however sincerely or insincerely — to stop calling Kamala Harris the N-word, we mean “DEI hire,” like five seconds ago. Republicans did not stop doing that, or if they did, it’s only because they moved on to this new Trump birther crusade over how long Kamala Harris has been faking being a Black lady.

Politico Playbook reported this morning that Republicans on Capitol Hill are “privately freaking out.” Playbook says virtually every Republican they talked to (they typed it like that) is “flat-out distraught by what they perceive as a self-inflicted wound not only for Trump, but for Republicans down the ballot.”

Yeah, it’s that part at the end, we bet.

Of course moderate woke gay RINO libs like Lisa Murkowski and Larry Hogan were horrified. But it wasn’t just them.

Playbook prints some on-the-record quotes from Republican senators — you know, the kind where people like Tommy Tuberville are like “I ain’t getting involved in that. Let him talk about what he wants to talk about. I’m talking about how bad our country is in shape right now because of her,” as if that redneck is really upset by whatever Trump said.

But they emphasize that off the record, all the Republicans are very, very distraught.

Playbook also notes this quote from Mitch McConnell adviser Scott Jennings last night on CNN: “Trump did crap the bed today. The only question is if he’s going to roll around in it or change the sheets.”

Trump is indeed a well-known shit-roller-arounder-inner.

Axios has some fun quotes too. “It was awful,” according to one House Republican, who is now wondering if Trump can control himself running against a Black woman who is also an Asian-American woman. (Just now wondering that?) That person also said, “the entire exchange was embarrassing.”

"That was not a demonstration on how to win over undecided voters," said a different House Republican.

Then there was House Republican number three: "To be focusing on on anyone's race or gender when there are plenty of things to talk about on the issues that voters actually care about is frustrating for a lot of us.” Yeah sure, we bet. Just a bunch of issues guys, those Republicans.

So this is all just very sad for Republicans, having to deal with all this horrible racism toward Kamala Harris made by Donald Trump to appeal to his racist Republican base, and how that might affect their own electoral prospects.

Oh well, sucks for them, we reckon. They’ve hitched their wagon to a real fuckin’ loser, and he’s old as shit, and we don’t know if you can smell his underwear parts when you get real close to him, but we bet.

In related news:

Yesterday, Fox News racial reconciliation expert Jesse Watters rage-babbled that Kamala Harris used to identify as Asian, maybe pandering to the Californians, but now she’s Black, but she’s not “technically African American,” we guess because Jesse Watters is breathtakingly fucking stupid and doesn’t know where Harris’s Jamaican ancestors lived before they were forcibly brought to Jamaica. He was so mad.

Wackadonk Laura Loomer posted Kamala Harris’s longform birf cirtifkit, which she says PROVES Harris isn’t Black, because it says her parents are “Jamaican” and “Caucasian,” instead of clearly saying “THIS BABY IS A BLACK LADY!” like they’re supposed to.

Trump’s unlikable hairball creeper running mate JD Vance said it was “hysterical” what Trump said about Harris, how he “pointed out the fundamental chameleon like nature of Kamala Harris,” trying to be more than one race at one time! Don’t try to gotcha this with jokes about how Vance is married to an Indian woman and has half-Indian children, because we all know Republicans think of biracial very differently when one of the parents is Black.

Vance added, because of course he did, that Harris did a fake “southern” accent (he meant Black) when she talked during her Atlanta rally.

The Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh contributed his own comments about Harris’s “sudden onset urban accent,” scoffing at the notion that so many people came to see her in Atlanta, to “hear Kamala talk like a Black woman who grew up in Atlanta, when really she's an Indian woman who grew up in Canada.” He said they really just came to see Megan Thee Stallion. You betcha.

They’re really obsessed with this “grew up in Canada” thing, by the way, on top of their newfound obsession with Harris’s “urban accent.” Harris mostly grew up in Berkeley, California, but we guess the time in her teens she spent in Canada is part of Trump’s new birther attack on her, created by the absolute fucking loser weirdo who started the original birther attack on Barack Obama.

You know the old expression: The more things change, the more that old rapist racist felon piece of dogshit stays the same.

OPEN THREAD.

Evan has a new side project called The Moral High Ground, you should check it out and subscribe there too!

Follow Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.

BlueSky!

@evanjosephhurst on Threads!

If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.

Share

Want to donate just once?