What a day at your Wonkette!

A one-two-three speaker punch from SER and Evan and Evan again!

One sad lady.

Two, count ‘em, two Nice Times from Doktor Zoom!

Three bad people we wouldn’t mind not hearing from ever again!

Two shocking stories from the Right: Clarence Thomas actually bothered to recuse!

And Rudy Giuliani … sir or madam, you might want to sit down … might be a [pops can open glug glug glug dons lampshade dances hoochie coochie falls down on his own unzipped chram]. America’s Mayor, indeed.

See you all bright and early for a new day of news! We love you bye!