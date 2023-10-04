Discover more from Wonkette
Wonkette is filthy, hilarious, liberal news. YOU CAN HANDLE THE TRUTH!
Over 15,000 subscribers
Continue reading
Republicans Should DEFINITELY Try To Make Trump The Next Speaker. Please Please Please Please Please.
Get your red string and your crystals, it's the Wonkette numerology roundup!
What a day at your Wonkette!
A one-two-three speaker punch from SER and Evan and Evan again!
God Closes Kevin McCarthy Door, Puts ‘Kick Me’ Sign On Some Dork Patrick McHenry’s Window
·
Republicans Should DEFINITELY Try To Make Trump The Next Speaker. What Could Go Wrong?
·
Have you subscribed to Wonkette today?
One sad lady.
Two, count ‘em, two Nice Times from Doktor Zoom!
Three bad people we wouldn’t mind not hearing from ever again!
Vivek Ramaswamy Wants To Phantom Zone Mentally Ill People Because That'll Fix All The Crime
·
Two shocking stories from the Right: Clarence Thomas actually bothered to recuse!
And Rudy Giuliani … sir or madam, you might want to sit down … might be a [pops can open glug glug glug dons lampshade dances hoochie coochie falls down on his own unzipped chram]. America’s Mayor, indeed.
See you all bright and early for a new day of news! We love you bye!
Republicans Should DEFINITELY Try To Make Trump The Next Speaker. Please Please Please Please Please.
He never stops talking, so he'd be perfect.
And the GOP will supply him with plenty of interns.