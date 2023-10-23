Discover more from Wonkette
Republicans Still Can't Replace Their Last Lousy Speaker
Let the week in news begin!
It’s the week before Halloween and have you even started your holiday shopping? Enough with your excuses.
We started this morning off with some refreshing Tabs.
Republicans are now on week four of TV’s Speaker Bloopers and Practical Jokes.
Robyn thrills us with more George Santos Tall Tales.
Dear God, please don’t let this fool (no relation) become governor.
Don’t drop the ball this time, Virginia Democrats! Too much is at stake.
Newt Gingrich is still alive.
Michael watches the Sunday shows so you won’t have to!
Robyn serves up some labor updates!
This guy is just the worst.
Sounds Like Trump Blabbed To That Australian Billionaire About A Whole Lot More Than Just Nuclear Subs
Probably the least they can do.
And we leave you with some sick burns from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez!
AOC Has Helpful Hints For Speaker Hopeful Byron Donalds, It Is Where Capitol Bathrooms Are Located
See you tomorrow!