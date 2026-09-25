Wonkette

Wonkette

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Edgar Allen Shmoe's avatar
Edgar Allen Shmoe
5h

Hey, I wonder if any of the penis-obsessed weirdos in this administration have considered that falling birth rates have more to do with the cost of living, the cost of housing, the cost of childcare, climate change, the fucked up state of the world, and the fact that most women want to live lives beyond being baby incubators, and less to do with boners and sperm count. Eh, probably not.

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SkeptiKC's avatar
SkeptiKC
5h

As a retired RN it drives me out of what's left of my mind to contemplate just how much damage this repugnant regime has done to public health in the US.

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