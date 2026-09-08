Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
7m

𝗢𝗨𝗥 𝗧𝗔𝗫 𝗗𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗔𝗥𝗦 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗔𝗧 𝗪𝗢𝗥𝗞

Reply
Share
ManchuCandidate's avatar
ManchuCandidate
11m

It says more about RFKJr and MAGAts/MAHA as a whole than anything. Your plumbing problems shouldn't become society's, sad limp dick "alphas."

Reply
Share
1 reply
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture