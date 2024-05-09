RFK Jr. Got Worm In His Brain, Still No Word How The Drunk Squirrels Got In There
Your news of Thursday!
Let’s get right to this.
We did.
Oh no, Kristi Noem is suddenly unavailable for interviews!
Kristi Noem Can't Be On Your Show Today, Stuck In Terrible Blizzard With Kim Jong-Un!
Maybe MTG should also hide like Kristi Noem is now doing.
All your updates on the Trump trial, and wow, the defense’s cross exam of Stormy Daniels was disgusting.
Jamie Raskin is Good At This.
Jamie Raskin Drags Wingnut Rep. Glenn Grothman Onto Bus, Takes Him To School On Flag, Constitution
Wonkette is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
What a weirdo.
Yes, the same school Ron DeSantis and Chris Rufo are determined to turn into Not A Real School.
Liberal Florida College Helped KKK Leader's Kid Reject Racism, Recognize Trans Identity Too
Your president hung out with the WNBA champs!
There was a labor anniversary, as there so often are.
And of course we started the day with all the tabs! Check out whatever we didn’t get to.
Enough stories! See you tomorrow!
Evan Hurst on Twitter right here.
@evanjosephhurst on Threads!
I have profiles those other places but I think I forgot how to log on.
If you're shopping on Amazon anyway, this portal gives us a small commission.
Worms turn.
I can say no more.