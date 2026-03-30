Wonkette

Wonkette

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Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
1h

The empath line really pissed me off, because it made me remember all the times I goggled in disbelief at my ex-wife while she told people what a big old empath she is.

Because empaths are always trying to stab their spouses with a steak knife in front of the kids.

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Hamilton & The Crew 👉NO👑S👈's avatar
Hamilton & The Crew 👉NO👑S👈
1h

Trump is an empath and I, Hamilton is The Dalai Lama.

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