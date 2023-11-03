Discover more from Wonkette
Shawn Fain, Impeach the CEO Pay Job Growth Dracula! And other Wonkette Friday headline Mad Libs!
Friday afternoon news summation!
This car stops for all Bigfoots.
And that’s what the spirit of IMPEACH is all about.
Joe Biden's Brother Repaid A Loan From Him And If That's Not IMPEACH Then These Idiots Don't Know What Is
I see nothing that could go wrong with this plan/our country at all.
You know he fights Draculas.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams Maybe Taking Bribes From ... Turkey? How Else Do You Expect Him To Fight This Dracula
She is a bad, bad person.
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Decides To Keep Obviously Innocent Man In Prison At Least Six More Years On Top Of 30 He's Already Served
That $2 billion in Saudi … dinars? riyals? you know I’m not googling it, I’m tired … seems like could hire a babysitter.
New York Court Orders Poor Harried Simple Mom Ivanka Trump To Get Her Ass Up To Family Fraud Trial
Job growth down a little PANIC!
YOU know who wants to.
Happy funtimes of nice and yay!
That’s it for us this week! Everybody drink up! But not this ungodly Malort cocktail from Hooper, that man lost his mind!
And don’t forget to come visit with Robyn this weekend, love you bye!