Wonkette

Wonkette

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ziggywiggy's avatar
ziggywiggy
4h

So when Ohio gets Sherrod Brown back and we elect a Democratic woman as governor I will be glad to have helped.

When I left super blue NYC, maybe I brought a little with me when I moved to Ohio. Hope that is, I brought hope with me.

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wobbly's avatar
wobbly
3h

𝗔𝘁 𝗮 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝘂𝗯𝗹𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗻’𝘀 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗬𝗼𝗿𝗸 𝗘𝘃𝗲𝗻𝘁, 𝗙𝗹𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗲𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝗮𝗻 𝗜𝗿𝗮𝗻 𝗕𝗮𝗰𝗸𝗹𝗮𝘀𝗵

Representative Mike Lawler, who is seeking re-election in a swing district in the Hudson Valley, faced tough questions from constituents about his stance on the war in Iran.

...At a time when Republican leaders in Congress have ceded much of their power to Mr. Trump and refrained from exercising oversight of the Iran war in particular, Mr. Lawler was among the only G.O.P. members of Congress who dared to hold an in-person session with constituents while he was in his district during a two-week spring recess. His seat in the Hudson Valley, an area that Kamala Harris narrowly won in 2024, is among those that will determine control of the House...

Mr. Lawler said it would have been “idiotic” for Congress to attempt to intervene, contending that that would only have strengthened Iran’s remaining leaders.

“The fact is that the president is well within his authority to conduct the strikes that have been conducted,” he said. “At this moment, as they are in negotiations, as they’re working through this, for Congress to take a definitive step to order the withdrawal actually undermines the United States.”

That drew a lengthy rebuke from Marion Walsh of nearby Cortlandt, N.Y., who said that Mr. Lawler had “abdicated your responsibility” to his constituents in a district that did not support Mr. Trump, and pleaded with him to “please do your job.”

https://www.nytimes.com/2026/04/14/us/politics/at-a-house-republicans-new-york-event-flashes-of-an-iran-backlash.html

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