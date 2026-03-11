Hey hey I’m in a hurry, there’s a PTA meeting and I’ve been looking at hotels in Napa instead of doing my goddamn tabs (oh shit look at the time!), so HERE’S YOUR ONE A DAY.

Enjoy this one for sure. I’ve been listening to the song at the end on constant rotation with Snow Da Product’s Sabado.

These absolute puds.

I liked Robyn’s post on OOOO-PERAH very much. I bet you will too. NERDS.

The SAVE Act: It’s not just for stopping Old Mom from voting anymore!

:D

And we are done for the day! Except for me, with these tabs which we will see you bright and early for, and also a goddamn PTA meeting. Funny story! So I’m charge of this stupid bullshit “State of the Schools” address which is FUCKING busywork the district has mandated we perform while we should be focusing on educating our goddamn students. So I’ve been working on it all month, sifting the school data and doing the powerpoint for our principal to read, creating a whole program of some of our talented students giving a wee presentation, buying 30 pizzas for our guests because the district suggested we might want to feed people but gave us no budget. And so the only woman who showed up to the planning meeting, who is in production and is A BEAUTIFUL STAR and immediately whipped out a press release and helped me storyboard the program, texted the PTA like, “say ladies, who can help with decorations for this,” which I hadn’t even thought of and … they texted me: “Rebecca can you do the decorations?”

LADIES.

So now I’m doing the decorations. Anyway! PSYCHICS!

GOODBYE.