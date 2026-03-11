Wonkette

Wonkette

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
HKJANE's avatar
HKJANE
4h

Of course — nothing says ‘State of the Schools’ like one overworked teacher moonlighting as Martha Stewart while juggling a buffet and a powerpoint. At this point, the real lesson is how to survive a PTA ambush.

Reply
Share
Christine Derby's avatar
Christine Derby
4h

💙🩵💙

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Commie Girl Industries Inc. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture