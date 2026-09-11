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GrumperDem's avatar
GrumperDem
42m

In contrast…

“Former Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) and more than two dozen other Jewish Americans are endorsing Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic nominee for Senate in Michigan whose strong criticism of Israel has concerned some Jewish voters and leaders,” the Washington Post reports.

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Frank Talk, Action Pundit!'s avatar
Frank Talk, Action Pundit!
34m

Just one more OT (for now), I swear, because it's Friday and it made me lol:

Transformers to the Republican Department of Homeland Decepticon Security: "Keep our fucking name out of your filthy whore mouth."

‘𝗪𝗶𝘁𝗵𝗼𝘂𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗶𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗼𝗻’: 𝗛𝗮𝘀𝗯𝗿𝗼 𝗼𝗯𝗷𝗲𝗰𝘁𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗨𝗦 𝗶𝗺𝗺𝗶𝗴𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗮𝘂𝘁𝗵𝗼𝗿𝗶𝘁𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝘂𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗢𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗺𝘂𝘀 𝗣𝗿𝗶𝗺𝗲 𝗶𝗻 𝗔𝗜 𝗱𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗰𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗶𝗴𝗻

https://www.yahoo.com/news/politics/articles/hasbro-says-dhs-used-optimus-172129850.html?fr=sycsrp_catchall

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