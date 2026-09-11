If somehow you … didn’t remember … to look at the calendar, it is the anniversary of 9/11, somehow the 25th.

Donald Trump is marking the day in his own way, in his own sick, leaking brain, by making up fantastical stories about how he was the star of 9/11. By this afternoon he may have claimed he was one of the planes. He won’t be attending any of the commemorations in New York, though, because, well, it’s not all about him, and it’s no speeches allowed.

We guess Trump will just have to find a different way to enjoy his 9/11.

Meanwhile, the most worthless racists and disbarred lawyers in New York City have decided that they don’t want New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani to take part in any of the commemorations, despite how he is the city’s extremely popular mayor. He’s a Muslim, and they hate Muslims, and it is a well-known fact (for worthless racists) that if you are Muslim, you did 9/11.

Even if you were nine years old at the time, like Mamdani was.

Also something something “Hasan Piker.” The guy from the Republican convention gay porn swag bag?

Yes, Mamdani has a sky-high approval rating, a large majority of New Yorkers says he’s doing a better job as mayor than they expected, and 74 percent think he should participate in the 9/11 commemorations, because of how he is the mayor and they’re not bigots. Quite frankly, it’s simply customary for the mayor to participate in such remembrances. Even if that shitbag Eric Adams was still mayor, he would participate.

But for one washed-up Boomer bigot New York City councilwoman named Vickie Paladino, that is unacceptable. She’s all over the TV babbling to every person who will listen about how “we, the people” don’t like Mamdani or think he should be there. (When she says “we, the people,” she’s obviously talking about only bigots like her, AKA the dead weight of New York, not the citizens who know how to season their food or contribute anything else of value.)

Here she is, emptying what sound like 175 years of Capri Super Slim lungs at fellow bigot Laura Ingraham about how having the mayor of the city where 9/11 happened at its anniversary commemorations is somehow an unfurled “Mission Accomplished” banner for Osama bin Laden, who is factcheck dead.

“We need to be able to see through this total, absolute farce that they’re trying to pawn off on New Yorkers and across the country. I’m telling you, this was symbolism. It was cryptic. But it was a message. “The same way it’s a message when he goes down to 9/11 …”

When he goes down to 9/11. We guess when you represent way far northeastern Queens and you are a Republican, Lower Manhattan is simply “9/11” to you.

“I hate to even say this, Laura – but you know, it’s a message to Osama bin Laden that, look, ‘We conquered New York.’”

Is Mamdani doing a séance? At 9/11?

“That’s how scary all of this really is, to each and every one of us.”

“Every one of us” is doing a lot of work there, until you realize that in this old bigot’s head, only people as fearful, hateful, and stupid as her are counted among “every one.”

She continued:

“New Yorkers need to wake up. He won this election not with born-and-bred New Yorkers. He won this election with transplants, ages 18 to 30 years old, making promises he could never keep. So, I am furious.”

What kind of dead weight do you have to be to be a New Yorker who views the very lifeblood of the city as mere “transplants”? And yes, we hear her whining about the young Kids These Days. Glad that in New York those kids fully outnumber cretinous bags of dried-out cells like Paladino.

At City Hall earlier in the day, she had belch-coughed about the petition with 109,000 names on it full of fellow bigots — including a couple family members of 9/11 victims, who happen to be bigots — demanding Mamdani stay away from the ceremonies.

“We, the people, do not care for Zohran Mamdani!” she shrieked, in an address that Fox News of course carried live. She told Mamdani to “stay put” and “promote your propaganda.” She, obviously, is an extremely Islamophobic stain on the great city of New York. She wants all Muslims expelled from all Western nations. She specifically wants Mamdani deported for being a “radical leftist who actually hates everything about the country and is here specifically to undermine everything we’ve ever been about.”

So fuck this piece of decaying detritus when she says this is about 9/11 victims.

And then speaking of decaying detritus and bags of dried-out cells, there is Rudy Giuliani, who used to be the mayor of nouns, verbs, and 9/11, before he became nothing more than a disbarred loser traitor who himself helped incite a terrorist attack against the United States of America on January 6, 2021, as part of a larger conspiracy to overthrow the government to overturn an election he tried to help steal, which his boss proceeded to lose anyway, because he’s a goddamned loser.

Rudy has been whining and babbling and screeching and emitting Islamophobic grunts for weeks now about how Mamdani shouldn’t be allowed to go to 9/11 commemorations. It’s Rudy’s holiday, dammit!

“It offends me,” he whined on Newsmax, as if what offends Rudy Giuliani should be a barometer for anything. He basically called Mamdani a terrorist, and said the 9/11 hijackers — not Donald Trump, the original ones — “weren’t hiding [their hate for America] like Mamdani is trying to hide it.”

So that’s deranged and sad.

Mamdani has, according to the New York Times, a ton of 9/11 events on his schedule, “primarily at firehouses across the city that had been the home stations for firefighters who died in the attack or developed illnesses in its aftermath.”

And on the subject of those who developed illnesses, and just after Almost Dead Rudy released his latest little bitch squeal about Mamdani, Mamdani released upwards of 170,000 documents showing that Giuliani’s administration and subsequent ones lied to New Yorkers repeatedly about the air quality near Ground Zero.

“People got sick because the leaders they trusted lied and told them they were safe to breathe in toxic air,” Mamdani said upon the release of the first documents. He didn’t say Rudy’s name, because that fame whore has never let anybody forget who was mayor of New York on September 11, 2001. So he didn’t have to. Read much more about that in the New York Times.

Indeed, it is the 25th anniversary of 9/11, and the extremely popular and affable mayor of New York City, beloved by the great majority of his constituents, will be on hand to mark the occasion.

Maybe loathsome white bigots should be the ones to “stay put” and “promote their propaganda” to people who aren’t fully tired of their fucking mouths.

[videos via Acyn / CNN]

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