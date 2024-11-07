As you can imagine, all the worst MAGA creepers are sowing their wild oats right now, nursing what we imagine for some of them are the first natural, free-range, cage-free boners they’ve experienced in years.

Blah blah blah, they’re coming for you, etc. Aren’t they happy now that they actually won an election, fair and square (that we know of, some conditions may apply)? No they are still so mad. But happy! And boners.

None is more Boner McMadHappy than Steve Bannon, who just got out of prison and might have to go back after his New York trial in December, related to that border-wall-building scam.

And in all his Boner McMadHappy rants, Bannon keeps saying he’s going to do “rough Roman justice” to everybody.

He said it on election night. “You deserve rough Roman justice!” But it was a much longer rant than that. Mediaite has the whole transcript:

You stole the 2020 election. You’ve mocked and ridiculed and put people in prison and broken people’s lives because you said this thing was stolen. This entire phony thing is getting swept out. Biden’s getting swept out. Kamala Harris is getting swept out. MSNBC is getting swept out. The Justice Department is getting swept out. The FBI is getting swept out. You people suck, okay?! And now you’re going to pay the price for trying to destroy this country. And I’m going to tell you, we’re going to get to the bottom of where the 600,000 votes [are]. You manufactured them to steal this election from President Trump in 2020. And think what this country would be if we hadn’t gone through the last four years of your madness, okay? You don’t deserve any respect, you don’t deserve any empathy, and you don’t deserve any pity. And if anybody gives it to you, it’s Donald J. Trump, because he’s got a big heart and he’s a good man. A good man that you’re still gonna try to put in prison on the 26th of this month. This is how much you people suck. Okay? You’ve destroyed his business thing. And he came back. He came back in the greatest show of political courage, I think, in world history. Like, [Roman statesman] Cincinnatus coming back from the plough [returning to politics to rescue the Roman Republic]. He’s the American Cincinnatus. And what he has done is a profile in courage. We’ve had his back. But I got to tell you, he may be empathetic. He may have a kind heart. He may be a good man. But we’re not. Okay? And you deserve, as Natalie Winters says, not retribution, justice. But you deserve what we call rough Roman justice, and we’re prepared to give it to you.

Yeah, there’s a whole lot there that we’re just not going to respond to except to say that just because we lost doesn’t mean Tim Walz’s belief that Republicans aren’t shedding the “weird” label any time soon is no longer operable. It’s here to stay.

He’s babbling about the 2020 election being stolen (Boner McMadHappy, like we said), and he’s threatening MSNBC, the DOJ, the FBI and more, on charges of “You people suck, okay?!”

And then suddenly he’s talking about Cincinnatus and the plough and “rough Roman justice.” He says it’s what “we” call “rough Roman justice,” but the only Google results we found for that phrase came from the mouth of Steve Bannon.

Is there some kind of MAGA gay porn Discord chat where they write slash fiction about Cincinnatus? Maybe when he says “we,” he’s talking about whatever white gang he perhaps joined in lockup?

Do “we” really use that phrase, or is it more of just a Steve Bannon thing?

Who knows.

Today on his podcast, he was at it again, going on a bizarre, winding rant that namechecked Alex Wagner, MSNBC, Judge Juan Merchan, Special Counsel Jack Smith, Chris Hayes, Rachel Maddow, NBC, the Washington Post, the New York Times. He whined about how they all tried to eliminate Trump, by, like, not allowing him to steal elections and/or trying to hold him accountable for his various crime sprees.

And he ended with:

The central part of our movement is resilience. You can kick us to the curb. You can stomp us. You can beat us in a battle, but you can't win the war, and you will not win the war. You people are revolting. Revolting. What you have done to this country, what you've done to the citizens of this country, and yes yes yes, you will pay a price for that. You will pay a price for that. It's called justice. Rough Roman justice.

Again, is this a porn thing?

Do you say “VENI VIDI VICI” when you nut?

We really need to know the rules so everybody can have fun at the MAGA toga party.

Also, was this MAGA toga party organized by the “normal gay guy vote”?

God we have so many questions, anyway, OPEN THREAD.

[Mediaite / Media Matters]

