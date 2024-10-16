Another day in public for Donald Trump, another personal humiliation.

In Georgia yesterday, Trump declared himself the … father? of IVF? Does he think he got IVF pregnant? Does he think IVF lets you do it, if you’re a celebrity?

This was at his Fox News women’s town hall with two-faced dogshit pretend journalist Harris Faulkner, which was pre-taped in Forsyth, Georgia, and will air in its entirety later today during her garbage Fox News show.

Donald Trump on Tuesday declared himself the “father of IVF,” a fertility treatment that has come under threat following the Supreme Court’s 2022 decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. […] “We really are the party for IVF,” Trump told moderator and Fox News host Harris Faulkner. “We want fertilization, and it’s all the way, and the Democrats tried to attack us on it, and we’re out there on IVF, even more than them. So, we’re totally in favor.”

“I’m the father of IVF,” said Trump. OK grandpa, let’s get you on top of your bedpan and leave you there until morning.

If we’re even supposed to factcheck this — does this count as a lie? or just a meaningless belch of words from a man who doesn’t know where he is from minute to minute? — IVF, which was first done in 1978, is in grave danger because of Trump’s abortion bans, the ones instituted because he nominated three illegitimate partisan hacks to stolen seats on the Supreme Court, who joined with the other pigfuck fascists on the Court to strip people of their bodily autonomy in the Dobbs decision.

Needless to say, Donald Trump was not the “father” of it.

Or as Kamala Harris tweeted:

As we said, this answer came at a pre-taped town hall for women on Fox News, the favorite network of women voters who gladly shill for the patriarchy and vote against their own interests. Only Republican women who made confused old Grandpa Snowflake feel like he was in his safe space, women who would fawn all over Trump and tell him he’s pretty, were invited.

Based on the answers Fox News has shared so far, Trump really nailed it. Here he is, babbling the babble lie he always babbles about how everybody wanted him to overturn Roe, because he’s too senile/unmanageable to be corrected and have it explained to him that nobody except anti-abortion extremists with literal actual rabies wanted Roe overturned.

You can’t tell him any different, once he gets an idea in his liquefying brain — like that he was a smart president or that Vladimir Putin respects him or that he aced a dementia test or that “Hannibal Lecter” is a good answer to all questions — it stays there forever.

Based on the shit answers we’ve seen so far — he also did some more of his Hitler “enemy within” talk — Trump should have just stood onstage and done his “jerking two cocks at once” dance to “YMCA” and “Memory” from Cats for the Fox News women’s town hall, it would have been better than trying to make words with his unusable mouth.

Early voting started in Georgia yesterday. Turnout is through the roof.

Get out there, Georgia, and vote against this motherfucker until he’s too humiliated to show his face in public ever again.

