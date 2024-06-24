With the first 2024 presidential debate scheduled for this Thursday on CNN, the Sunday shows were mostly left with those who may be in the furthest orbit from Donald Trump.

But the stupidity never stops flowing on the Sunday shows, so let’s dive in!

The Second Runner-Up, Maybe?

Trump announced recently his shortlist for his next Heinrich Himmler vice president had been narrowed down. The “top” three candidates now are Senator JD Vance of Ohio, Senator Marco Rubio of Florida and Gov. Doug Burgum of North Dakota.

Only Burgum came to any of the Sunday shows.

Pressed by Kaitlan Collins on CNN’s “State Of The Union” about accusing Joe Biden being a “dictator,” Burgum fell apart after the mildest pushback and admitted he was full of shit.

COLLINS: You don't like his executive orders and you don't like his policies. I understand that. I don't think anyone expects the Republican governor to agree with President Biden on that. But that's not a dictatorship.



BURGUM: Well, I think again, part of where this word has come from has been a nonstop media attack on President Trump saying that, oh, that he might use executive orders when he takes office.

Accusing others of authoritarianism when your presidential candidate has open fantasies about it is just projection.

Collins corrected Burgum’s criticism of President Biden’s executive actions with facts.

COLLINS: Well, I counted. Trump signed 220 executive orders when he was in office. President Biden so far has only signed 139, the same time span.



And on executive action, on immigration, it was Speaker Mike Johnson who was calling on President Biden to take executive action, saying it wasn't Congress's responsibility. It was his.

Gee, wonder why this guy had to give away $20 gift cards in exchange for $1 donations to his primary campaign, only to end up dead last.

Hide Your Dogs!

Moving even lower on Trump’s likely veep pick list, South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem was on NBC’s “Meet The Press.”

One thing is for sure: The Dakotas are not sending their best.

This Noem appearance, like all the ones after the revelations from her memoir, did not go well. Guest host Peter Alexander rubbed salt in the wound by quoting Republicans’ thoughts about her dog-killing story, sending Noem into what can only be described as denial spiral.

ALEXANDER: Republicans have had a lot to say about your story. "Puppy dogs are pretty popular," from Senator Rounds of your state. "I was pretty stunned when I read it," said another. "Why would you do that to a puppy. It's just crazy." Even Donald Trump said about that episode, Governor, that you had a bad week. Do you think it cost you a shot at being his VP? NOEM: Did you read the book? ALEXANDER: We have read a lot of the book – NOEM: You read the book? ALEXANDER: I haven't read it cover to cover but – NOEM: It's a wonderful book – ALEXANDER: – I've read large portions of it – NOEM: And if you read the book a lot of what got reported was not the truth, was not the truth on the story. So, I would encourage people to read the book and to really find out the truth …

What was reported was quotes from the book. That won’t change despite attempts to retcon the late Cricket and those passages as the real-life version of Stephen King’s Cujo.

Speaking of reading Noem’s book to find “the truth,” Alexander then pressed Noem on her stories about meeting the North Korean dictator.

Noem tried, and failed, to “no comment” her way out it.

ALEXANDER: So let's talk about the book, having gone through much of it right now. […] In the first release of your book you wrote, "I remember when I met with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un." There was no evidence that that meeting happened. So how did it make it into your book, governor – NOEM: I'm not going to talk about that. ALEXANDER: You're not going to talk about how it made it into your book? NOEM: I took that line out of my book, and I'm not going to talk about it – ALEXANDER: I guess my question is you wrote the book though so why was that line ever in your book if that didn't happen? … NOEM: I wrote the book and I hope people will read it. […] ALEXANDER: And just to understand then, just to put it to bed once and for all, did you or did you not meet with Kim Jong Un? NOEM: I am not going to talk about this. ALEXANDER: Why is that such a difficult one to say publicly? NOEM: Because I've taken that line out of the book, and I'm not going to discuss it. ALEXANDER: Okay. But I guess the question is because you wrote it in the book people just wanted to know whether that was an accurate or an inaccurate statement.

At this point we can only come up with two reasons she keeps doing these appearances:

Noem either has a public humiliation kink that we are all unwittingly helping her with. Noem is deluded enough to think that she can salvage her career after all this.

Or …

Have a week.

