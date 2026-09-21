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Old Man Shadow's avatar
Old Man Shadow
5h

I know facts are meaningless, but Trump was banned by Twitter for inciting an insurrection against the United States of America. Twitter was not a part of the Federal Government until Trump made Musk official executioner of poor and starving children.

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Tza's avatar
Tza
5h

OT: meanwhile FAA had to ground a ton of planes because construction workers cut a cable they shouldn't have...

https://www.bbc.com/news/live/c6j9xpgl8pzwt

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