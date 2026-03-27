Wonkette

Wonkette

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Our_Man_In_Redneckistan's avatar
Our_Man_In_Redneckistan
6h

Ever had a job you loved, but the bosses shit on you until you quit? That’s what he’s doing here.

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Tom65's avatar
Tom65
6h

His mom tried to warn us.

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